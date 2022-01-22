Shehnaaz Gill looks oh-so-gorgeous in yellow lehenga set: Check out viral pics here

Actor and singer Shehnaaz Gill made Indian ethnic wear look oh-so-stunning with her latest pictures from a breathtaking photoshoot. The star took to Instagram to post several photos of herself serving major bridesmaid fashion goals in a beautiful yellow lehenga set. It is a perfect look for attending your best friend's Mehendi or haldi function and making heads turn during the festivities.

Shehnaaz posted the photos on her official page with the caption, "How's the day? [tongue out emoticon]." The post garnered more than 1 million likes and several thousand comments from her fans. They complimented her on the traditional look that set the internet ablaze. If you are on the lookout for an ensemble to glam up your ethnic wear wardrobe, this should definitely be on your bookmarks list.

Take a look at Shehnaaz Gill's post:

Shehnaaz's lehenga set comes in an eye-pleasing yellow shade with contrasting colour details. It features a choli with a cropped length, wide square neckline with contrasting blue piping, full sleeves in see-through georgette fabric, gold patti embroidery on cuffs, bare back detail with matching dori ties, and mirror work done in intricate patterns on the front and back.

Shehnaaz's lehenga set comes in an eye-pleasing yellow shade.

Shehnaaz wore the blouse with a matching frilled lehenga in a yellow hue. It comes adorned with gold sequined work on the waistline, patti embroidery done on the ghera, and scalloped gold embroidered borders on the hem.

Shehnaaz Gill wears the lehenga with minimal accessories.

The star rounded off her look by draping a pink zari dupatta on her shoulder. It features light blue patti borders with scalloped embroidery and sequin embellishments.

Shehnaaz's glam picks are on point.

Shehnaaz wore the lehenga set with minimal accessories, including beige strappy heels, ornate gold necklace and matching earrings. She left her tresses open in a centre parting and styled them in waves. Mauve lip shade, subtle pink eye shadow, mascara-adorned lashes, blushed cheeks, and dewy skin rounded off her glam picks.

What do you think of Shehnaaz's look?

