Shehnaaz Gill in 30k strapless bodysuit and shorts aces a glam avatar, viral pics

Indian actor, model and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Kaur Gill is setting the internet on fire with her latest pictures from a viral photoshoot. The star, rumoured to be dating Sidharth Shukla, looks drop-dead gorgeous in the photos and even served major sartorial goals with her party-ready avatar. She chose a voguish bodysuit and shorts for the shoot.

Shehnaaz took to Instagram today to share the viral pictures shot by famous celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani. She captioned her glamorous photos, "With some stories, you really can't rush things. And it's often best just to sit back and enjoy the journey for what it is."

The Honsla Rakh star's all-black outfit is from shelves of the luxe brand Rocky Star. If you wish to include Shehnaaz's look to your wardrobe, we have also found the price details for you, but more on that later. Read on to know how she styled the look.

ALSO READ: Shehnaaz Gill to Janhvi Kapoor, Raksha Bandhan 2021 outfits inspired by your favourite celeb

Shehnaaz chose a strapless handcrafted beaded bodysuit for photoshoot that featured sheer lace details on the fitted bodice. The top complimented the internet sensation's enviable figure.

The 28-year-old teamed the bodysuit with a pair of textured black high-waisted shorts. They featured belt hoops on the waistline and a brocade pattern that accentuated the glam look. You can wear Shehnaaz's outfit for the next party you attend or for a late-night date with your girlfriends.

The bodysuit is worth ₹46,537. However, currently, it is available at a discounted price on the label's website. You can include the piece in your closet for ₹30,249.

The price of Shehnaaz's handcrafted beaded bodysuit.(rockystarworld.com)

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz glammed up her all-black sensuous look with open side-parted tresses, greyish-blue acrylic nail paint, nude pink lip shade, sleek grey winged eyeliner, blushed cheeks, well-defined eyebrows, dewy skin, and sharp contour. She added a geeky twist to her all-black outfit by wearing oversized glasses.

What do you think of Shehnaaz's glam avatar?

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON