Shehnaaz Gill rocks a sizzling red thigh-slit dress for new pics, fans find it too hot to handle. All pics inside

Actor Shehnaaz Gill enjoys a large following on social media, and she keeps them entertained by sharing snippets from her daily life. The star is also known for making elegant and fun fashion choices, regularly sharing pictures from photoshoots. And since last year, she has slowly made her mark with her unmissable sartorial picks. Her latest photoshoot backs our claim. Shehnaaz slipped into a stylish red knee-length dress, and fans are finding it too hot to handle. Check out the photoshoot below.

Shehnaaz Gill's too hot to handle photoshoot

Shehnaaz Gill rocks a sizzling red thigh-slit dress for new photoshoot. (Instagram)

On Tuesday, Shehnaaz Gill took to Instagram to share pictures from the latest photoshoot and captioned it with a chilly pepper emoji. Shehnaaz slipped into a red dress for the clicks. Her ensemble is from the shelves of House of CB, a Bollywood celebrity favourite brand worn by Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Esha Gupta, and more divas. Celebrity stylist Kunal Mundhe styled Shehnaaz in the ensemble. It is perfect for a date night with your partner or a dinner outing with your girlfriends. Read our download on Shehnaaz's look below.

Shehnaaz's hot red-coloured dress features broad straps on the shoulders, a plunging neckline highlighting her decolletage, a corseted bust, structured boning on the midriff, knee-length hemline, a risque thigh-high slit on the front, and a figure-hugging silhouette accentuating her frame.

Shehnaaz styled the ensemble with matching red gloves. For accessories, she chose embellished red kitten heels and ruby-adorned drop earrings. Lastly, she chose centre-parted open silky tresses, bold red lip shade, subtle red eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, rouged cheekbones, beaming highlighter, darkened brows, and a dewy base for the glam picks.

Fans loved Shehnaaz's photoshoot and found it too hot to handle. They showered her with compliments in the comments section. One fan wrote, "Please stop looking so hot every time." Another commented, "Hottie Gill Rocks." Many netizens dropped fire emojis.