Shehnaaz Gill's throwback boss lady look in black blazer, skirt stuns fans

Making workwear look oh-so-hot, Shehnaaz Gill grabbed all the spotlight in July this year with her bright and impactful style in a black blazer skirt and her throwback boss lady look has stunned fans again. Celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani recently dropped unseen sizzling pictures of Shehnaaz from the old photoshoot as he motivated her to “keep your head up, keep your heart strong” and her contemporary chic silhouette in the black blazer skirt is once again setting the Internet ablaze.

Taking to his social media handle, Dabboo shared two pictures separately that showed the diva acing the hottest ruling fashion trend of co-ords. The pictures featured Shehnaaz donning a well-fitted black blazer that came with a breast pocket and two bottom pockets and a single button to hold it together at the waist.

Opting to go shirtless to add to the oomph factor, Shehnaaz teamed it with a black pleated skirt to further raise the hotness quotient. Completing her attire with a pair of black heels, Shehnaaz left her silky tresses open down her back in mid-parted hairstyle.

Wearing a dab of bold red lipstick to add a pop of colour, Shehnaaz amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows. Striking sultry poses for the camera, Shehnaaz left fans swooning.

The diva opted to go sans accessories to let her ensemble do the maximum talking and wore only a silver finger ring. Dabboo captioned one picture, “Keep your head up, Keep your heart strong (sic)” while the advice in the other read, “Happiness lies in your own hands (sic).”

The ensemble is credited to a luxury couture, Rocky Star, that boasts of haute couture, bridal, luxury pret and accessories for women and men where baroque and gothic traces influence the brand with a design sensibility that is luxurious in aesthetic yet simplistic in style. Creating a neo-Victorian era, Rocky Star claims to bring old world charms to life with a new-age magic in dramatic silhouettes, decorative prints and intricate embroideries.

Shehnaaz Gill was styled by fashion stylist Ken Ferns. Back in July, Shehnaaz had shared a slew of pictures from the same photoshoot and captioned them, “Love is like the wind. You can't see it, but you can feel it (sic).”

Co-ords are the celebrity approved outfits that are fast replacing sundresses and beach shorts that have been the ultimate fashion essentials for an exotic holiday to the beach. Not just for vacations, co-ord sets seamlessly fit into every fashion category be it workwear, casual or occasion wear courtesy their breathable fabric, minimal designs and vibrant, colourful and printed looks.

