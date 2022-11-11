Shehnaaz Gill steals the show on the red carpet with her fiery twist to lace detail top and pants set: All pics, video

Last night, many celebrities walked the red carpet at the special screening of Netflix's Monica O My Darling. Shehnaaz Gill was also among a host of stars who attended the occasion. Shehnaaz chose an all-black ensemble for the screening event and stole the show with her fiery look. The former Bigg Boss contestant has been capturing the hearts of her fans with multiple stylish appearances for various B-Town events, and this new sartorial moment has also created quite a stir online. She chose a lace-detailed sheer top and flared pants set for the occasion. Keep scrolling to find more details about Shehnaaz's all-black fit.

Shehnaaz Gill steals the show at Monica O My Darling event

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Thursday night, Shehnaaz Gill and several other stars, including Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, Vaani Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and other celebs, stepped out in Mumbai to attend the screening of Monica O My Darling. The paparazzi clicked all of them on the red carpet. Shehnaaz also shared pictures of her look for the star-studded occasion on Instagram with black heart emojis as the caption. The ensemble she chose is from the shelves of the clothing label Bennu Sehgall. Check out Shehnaaz's pictures and video from the event below. (Also Read | Shehnaaz Gill, Kangana Ranaut serve glamour for Aayush Sharma's birthday party)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Regarding Shehnaaz's all-black look, it comes with a lace detail peplum blouse featuring a high-rise neckline adorned in a ribbon bow, a plunging neckline reaching the waist, puffed shoulders, full-length sleeves decked in floral embroidery, an open front, and embroidered lace trims on the hem.

Shehnaaz teamed the sheer lace top with black silk-satin pants featuring a mid-rise waistline, flared silhouette, side slits embroidered with sheer lace, and scalloped embroidery on the hem. For the accessories, Shehnaaz picked statement rings, hoop earrings and pointed boots.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the end, Shehnaaz chose a centre-parted messy bun, glossy mauve lip shade, darkened brows, kohl-lined eyes, smoky eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, glowing skin, blushed cheeks and sharp contouring to complete the glam picks.

Meanwhile, Monica O My Darling stars Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi, Radhika Apte, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Sikandar Kher. It starts streaming on Netflix today.