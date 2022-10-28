Shehnaaz Gill's latest pics from getaway featuring a cute dog and waterfall will motivate you to take a vacation

Actor Shehnaaz Gill took to Instagram today to share pictures of herself having a great time amid viridescent scenery. The post shows Shehnaaz chilling with a dog by a beautiful waterfall and sitting on a tree branch. The star captioned her post, "Vibes...(heart emoji)." Soon, her fans flooded the comments section with compliments. Keep scrolling to check Shehnaaz's post and what her fans had to say. Fair warning: It will motivate you to pack your bags and take that long-pending holiday.

Shehnaaz Gill enjoys a peaceful escape into the nature

On Friday, Shehnaaz gill dropped pictures from her short getaway on Instagram. The post features several photos of the actor posing amid stunning greenery, dressed in a black oversized printed top teamed with matching fitted cycling shorts, chunky white lace-up sneakers and baby pink socks. Shehnaaz tied her hair in a messy bun for the photoshoot amid the greenery. While in the first photo Shehnaaz sat with a dog in front of a waterfall, the other clicks showed her posing on a tree full of green leaves. See the post below. (Also Read: Shehnaaz Gill, Pooja Hegde steal the show at awards night with glamorous looks)

After Shehnaaz shared the photos, her fans flooded the comments section with compliments. One user wrote, "Natural beauty with nature." Another commented, "Hello beautiful." A few others posted heart emojis to express their love for the post.

Earlier, Shehnaaz had shared pictures from a photoshoot that showed her dressed in a grey pantsuit and black lace shirt. The star donned the sleek ensemble for attending Salman Khan's brother-in-law, Aayush Sharma's birthday party in Mumbai. "Do whatever makes you happiest," she wrote in the caption. Check out the post below.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film also features Venkatesh Daggubati and Pooja Hedge. It is directed by Farhad Samji. Shehnaaz also has 100 Percent with John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh, and Nora Fatehi.