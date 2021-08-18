Shehnaaz Gill to Janhvi Kapoor, Rakshabandhan 2021 outfits inspired by your favourite celebs

Rakshabandhan 2021: The festival of Rakhi is just around the corner, which means it is high time now that you zeroed down on what you want to wear for this auspicious occasion. And what better way to decide than looking at your favourite celebrities' recent looks in traditional outfits. Sarees, suits and lehengas have always been a star-favourite during the festive season. They make for a glamorous sartorial solution to any Indian event.

So, we decided to round up your favourite stars' most recent traditional looks to help you out. From Shehnaaz Gill to Shweta Tiwari to the Kapoor clan - Janhvi Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, this list features them all.

This year Rakhi will be celebrated on August 22. So, what are you waiting for? Take inspiration from these divas and look your best on this day.

Shehnaaz Gill

Transform yourself into a bold and fierce Punjabi kudi as you take inspiration from Shehnaaz Gill's latest look in a traditional suit for her appearance on Bigg Boss OTT.

Shehnaaz wore a rani pink embroidered kurti with matching pants and embellished contrasting-orange dupatta. She accessorised the outfit with a nose pin, statement earrings, a ring, and matching glass bangles.

Janhvi Kapoor

Be it red or beige, whatever may be your favourite colour, Janhvi Kapoor's latest looks in these colours will have your Rakhi outfit sorted. For a recent photoshoot, the actor wore two heavily-embellished beauteous Manish Malhotra lehengas and set the internet's hearts aflutter.

Janhvi styled the beige sequined lehenga with a heavy diamond necklace, ear studs, middle-parted open hair, and minimal make-up. As for the fiery red embellished lehenga, Janhvi chose only a pair of statement earrings, open tresses and heavy make-up to go with it.

Sara Ali Khan

This mustard-yellow number worn by Sara Ali Khan for a fun video will be a perfect relaxed silhouette for a busy Rakshabandhan festival. Sara's look featured a heavily embroidered strappy blouse with patti borders on the hem, flared floral print pants and a matching shrug draped over her shoulders. Sara accessorised the ensemble with a pretty necklace and matching earrings.

The Kapoor sisters, who recently attended Rhea Kapoor's wedding with Karan Boolani, served this month's top sartorial inspiration for the festive season. So, it makes sense to keep their glamorous and chic looks on this list.

Khushi Kapoor

Takes cues from Khushi Kapoor's look for 'Rhea Ki Shaadi' and spread some sunshine on Rakshabandhan. Boney Kapoor and Sridevi's daughter wore a simple hand-embroidered sleeveless blouse with a matching skirt accessorised with bangles, earrings and dainty chain.

Shanaya Kapoor

﻿Shanaya's vibrant Arpita Mehta lehenga for Rhea and Karan's wedding ceremony will add a fun vibe to the festivities at your home. The orange lehenga set featured an embroidered strappy blouse, blurred polka dot print skirt paired with a striped tie-dye organza dupatta featuring cowrie shell detailing. She accessorised the ensemble with gold jhumkas and statement gold bangles.

Anshula Kapoor

Anshula wore a self hand-embroidered red lehenga set for her sister's wedding. It came with a matching dupatta adorned with floral prints, which she draped around her body like a saree pallu. She accessorised her look with a pair of statement earrings, a finger ring and a red hand-embroidered potli.

Sonam Kapoor

Go fully traditional this Rakshabandhan like Sonam Kapoor, and wear a heavily embroidered anarkali like the one she wore for Rhea's wedding. She paired the light blue couture anarkali with a sleek bun and statement choker, earrings and maang tikka set.

Shweta Tiwari

Give a sexy spin to ethnic fashion this festive season, just like Shweta Tiwari. Her powder blue tulle saree adorned with hand-embroidered crystals and sequins is a great outfit for when you want to make heads turn at Rakhi celebrations. The feather-adorned blouse is the highlight of Shweta's look.

Which look do you like the most?

