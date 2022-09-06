Shehnaaz Gill visits the Lalbaugcha Raja Pandal with her brother, looks pretty in yellow silk suit: All pics, video

The Lalbaugcha Raja Pandal is a major attraction during Ganesh Chaturthi in Mumbai. Thousands of people visit the place annually to offer their prayers at the pandal, including major Bollywood celebrities. Last week, the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal revealed the first look of its signature 14-foot-tall Ganesh idol. Since then, many stars have visited the pandal, like Kajol, Kartik Aaryan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Shamita Shetty, and more celebrities. On Monday, Shehnaaz Gill and her brother, Shehbaz, paid a visit to the famous pandal. The actor slipped into a beauteous silk suit set for the occasion and looked pretty.

Shehnaaz Gill visits the Lalbaugcha Raja Pandal

On Monday, Shehnaaz Gill visited the Lalbaugcha Raja Pandal with her brother. The paparazzi clicked the duo arriving at the location in Mumbai, where they posed barefoot for the cameras. The actor chose a traditional look for visiting the pandal - she donned an embroidered silk suit set. She teamed the ensemble with standout accessories and minimal glam, embracing the festive spirit. One can take inspiration for upgrading their ethnic wardrobe from Shehnaaz Gill. Check out her pictures and video below. (Also Read: Shehnaaz Gill is an uber-cool Mumbai gal in oversized shirt and boyfriend jeans for a day out: See pics, video)

Shehnaaz Gill visits the Lalbaugcha Raja Pandal with her brother. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

The paparazzi clicked Shehnaaz in a mustard-yellow suit set at the Lalbaugcha Raja Pandal. Her ensemble features a long anarkali kurta and pants teamed with a georgette embroidered dupatta draped on her neck.

The kurta features a round neckline, intricate gold embroidery and print, quarter-length sleeves, flared hem, and pleats on the front. Shehnaaz rounded off the look with straight-fitted pants in the same shade.

Shehnaaz Gill dressed up in an embroidered suit set for the occasion. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Shehnaaz accessorised her traditional ensemble with silver stacked bangles, a sleek round nath, and matching hoop jhumkis with dainty beads. In the end, Shehnaaz chose centre-parted open tresses, sleek winged eyeliner, kohl-lined eyes, blushed cheeks, a pink bindi, mascara on the lashes, beaming highlighter, nude lip shade, and well-defined brows.

A paparazzi page shared a video of Harnaaz at the location, and it garnered several likes and comments from her followers. One netizen wrote, "Queen Shehnaaz Gill." Another commented, "Beautiful inside and out. Our most Precious Star #shehnaazgill."

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz will make her big Bollywood debut with Salman Khan-starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The actor recently announced her second Bollywood project, titled 100%. In the film, she will star alongside John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh and Nora Fatehi.