Shilpa Shetty adds bold twist to retro in sheer organza silk saree, knot blouse

Back on the sets to shoot for another episode of television reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4, co-judge and actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra set the Internet ablaze as she treated it to a glimpse of her sizzling look. Rekindling memories of kaleidoscopic vintage films, Shilpa channelled retro vibe with a touch of bold and contemporary as she dolled up in a white polka dot organza silk saree and tie-up front knot blouse for the episode shoot.

Taking to her social media handle, Shilpa shared a picture featuring her at her glamorous best. The organza silk saree that she donned came with a sheer white base and sported black polka dots all over and a rich scalloped hemline.

The diva paired it with a contemporary black blouse made of cotton mal fabric. It sported a seamless tie-up knot in the front to add to the oomph factor. Pulling back her hair into a voluminous bun held together by a polka dot hair band, Shilpa even sported the fringes look of the retro times.

Accessorising her look with a pair of white flower-shaped earrings from Curio Cottage and a set of black bangles, Shilpa amplified the glam quotient with a dab of luscious red lipstick, rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks that ended in wing and filled-in eyebrows. Striking a dainty pose for the camera, Shilpa captioned the picture with the lyrics, “Chhod do aanchal, zamana kya kahega (sic).”

The saree is credited to Indian clothing brand, Label Earthen, which boasts of raw, coarse but at the same time warm and gentle garments that are easy, effortless and classic with buoyant colours, luxe yet organic textures, bespoke patterns, timeless motifs, clean cuts and relaxed silhouettes. The white polka dot organza silk saree and blouse originally costs ₹21,900 on the designer website.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra's organza silk saree and blouse from Label Earthen (labelearthen.com)

Shilpa Shetty Kundra was styled by celebrity stylists and style curators Sanjana Batra and Punya.

