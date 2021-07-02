Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Shilpa Shetty adds bold twist to retro in sheer organza silk saree, knot blouse
fashion

Shilpa Shetty adds bold twist to retro in sheer organza silk saree, knot blouse

Shilpa Shetty Kundra rekindles memories of kaleidoscopic vintage films, aces retro vibe with a touch of bold and contemporary in a white polka dot organza silk saree along with a black tie-up front knot blouse to add to the oomph factor while shooting for an episode of Super Dancer Chapter 4
By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON JUL 02, 2021 01:49 PM IST
Shilpa Shetty adds bold twist to retro in sheer organza silk saree, knot blouse(Instagram/theshilpashetty)

Back on the sets to shoot for another episode of television reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4, co-judge and actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra set the Internet ablaze as she treated it to a glimpse of her sizzling look. Rekindling memories of kaleidoscopic vintage films, Shilpa channelled retro vibe with a touch of bold and contemporary as she dolled up in a white polka dot organza silk saree and tie-up front knot blouse for the episode shoot.

Taking to her social media handle, Shilpa shared a picture featuring her at her glamorous best. The organza silk saree that she donned came with a sheer white base and sported black polka dots all over and a rich scalloped hemline.

The diva paired it with a contemporary black blouse made of cotton mal fabric. It sported a seamless tie-up knot in the front to add to the oomph factor. Pulling back her hair into a voluminous bun held together by a polka dot hair band, Shilpa even sported the fringes look of the retro times.

Accessorising her look with a pair of white flower-shaped earrings from Curio Cottage and a set of black bangles, Shilpa amplified the glam quotient with a dab of luscious red lipstick, rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks that ended in wing and filled-in eyebrows. Striking a dainty pose for the camera, Shilpa captioned the picture with the lyrics, “Chhod do aanchal, zamana kya kahega (sic).”

The saree is credited to Indian clothing brand, Label Earthen, which boasts of raw, coarse but at the same time warm and gentle garments that are easy, effortless and classic with buoyant colours, luxe yet organic textures, bespoke patterns, timeless motifs, clean cuts and relaxed silhouettes. The white polka dot organza silk saree and blouse originally costs 21,900 on the designer website.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra's organza silk saree and blouse from Label Earthen (labelearthen.com)

Shilpa Shetty Kundra was styled by celebrity stylists and style curators Sanjana Batra and Punya.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shilpa shetty shilpa shetty kundra retro organza silk saree fashion saree blouse vintage contemporary silk saree super dancer bollywood fashion fashion trends fashion and trends fashion goal fashion inspiration style goal style cue style summer style trends
TRENDING NEWS

Sania Mirza poses with son Izhaan, Anushka Sharma reacts with a sweet message

Dogs get ‘mid-air pets’ from man, video is too cute to handle

Netflix’s alarm-related post gets a Jagame Thandhiram twist featuring Dhanush

Mom screams with joy on seeing her deployed army son after two years. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price Today
Doctor's Day
LPG cylinder price
National Doctors’ Day 2021
Twitter
Chartered Accountants' Day
Covishield
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP