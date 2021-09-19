Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Shilpa Shetty amps the hotness quotient in purple tie-dye saree with front slit

Shilpa Shetty Kundra gives a sexy twist to ethnic wear in a pre-stitched purple tie and dye saree with a front slit as she dolls up to shoot an episode of Super Dancer Chapter 4 and the fashion police can't stop swooning
By Zarafshan Shiraz, Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 19, 2021 12:27 PM IST
Shilpa Shetty raises the hotness quotient in a purple tie and dye saree with front slit(Instagram/theshilpashetty)

Ageing like fine wine and oozing oomph with every OOTD, Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty Kundra dressed to kill again and set our social media feeds on fire with her sultry look in a purple tie and dye saree with front slit. Raising the hotness quotient, Shilpa gives a sexy twist to ethnic wear in the pre-stitched purple tie and dye saree with a front slit as she dolled up to shoot an episode of television reality show, Super Dancer Chapter 4, and the fashion police can't stop swooning.

Taking to her social media handle, Shilpa shared just one picture from her photoshoot but it was enough to set the mercury soaring. The picture featured the actor donning a purple and white half sleeves blouse that sported tie and dye work and came with a plunging V neckline to ooze oomph.

Shilpa paired it with a purple and white tie and dye skirt that sported a front knee-high slit and a pallu like dupatta extended from the belt of her skirt. Grabbing eyeballs for her fusion look that seemed like a pre-stitched saree, Shilpa completed her attire with a pair of transparent heels.

Leaving her luscious wavy tresses open down her back in her signature mid-parted hairstyle, Shilpa accessorised the look with a nose ring, a pair of extra long silver earrings, a set of silver bangles and finger rings all from jewellery stores - My Motifs, Silverstreak, Ritika Sachdeva and Amrapali Jewels. Wearing a dab of pink lipstick, Shilpa amplified the glam quotient with highlighted cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes, purple eyeshadow and filled-in eyebrows.

Striking a sensuous pose for the camera, Shilpa set fans heartbeat accelerating. She captioned the picture, “A little vintage, a little contemporary A little classic, a little trendy ..... #SuperDancerChapter4 #NachpanKaTyohaar #lookoftheday #OOTD #gratitude #blessed (sic).”

The ensemble is credited to Indian fashion designer, Reeti Arneja’s eponymous clothing label. Shilpa Shetty Kundra was styled by style curators and stylists Sanjana Batra and Punya.

shilpa shetty kundra shilpa shetty saree ethnic super dancer fashion style trends
