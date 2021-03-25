Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Shilpa Shetty 'gets her groove on' in 31k emerald green shirt-skirt combo
fashion

Shilpa Shetty 'gets her groove on' in 31k emerald green shirt-skirt combo

Shilpa Shetty's love for wraparound skirts and satin and silk fabrics is becoming increasingly evident day by day. Check out her latest 'groovy' look.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 25, 2021 02:09 PM IST
Shilpa Shetty Kundra(Instagram)

Shilpa Shetty's love for wraparound skirts and satin and silk fabrics is becoming increasingly evident day by day. The former actor and currently reality show judge is always treating fans to stunning visuals of herself draped in gorgeous designer pieces, and of late she has been favouring satins and silks in solid colours and we have been seeing the Dhadkan actor flaunting her curves in some uniquely styled and patterned wraparound skirts. Her most recent look is a sure shot winner with the relaxed fit of the silk stretch shirt featuring exaggerated cuffs and a small delicate star detail on the cuff. The Star Luxe shirt by Shweta Kapur's brand 431-88 is priced at 15,500 on the brand's website. Shilpa paired this with 431-88's signature draped, tie-up skirt in stretch satin which is priced on the site at 21,500, and although neither are available on rack in emerald green, one can get them customized. The Baazigar actor's look, styled by celebrity stylist Sanjana Batra, had her with her hair down in slight waves and wearing very minimal nude make-up to complete the look. Shilpa finished with transparent heels and dark nail paint. She posted an image of herself doing a little jig in her stunning outfit with the caption, "Got my groove on... ‘twas a party for one. Always dance your way into a day full of fun."

Recently Shilpa had shared some words of wisdom for those hoping to get fit, taking to her Instagram she shared 'Shilpa ka Mantra', writing, "I’ve often been asked what my take is on crash diets, fads, and fitness trends. I have always believed (and still do) that putting yourself through extreme conditions and situations to achieve your goals in a short span will only do you a lot of damage. But, if you put your mind and heart into your goals with 100% dedication & consistency; you will get there! Be focused, determined, and strong-willed in your endeavours. You will see results. There are no quick fixes... and it’s never too late. All the best!"

