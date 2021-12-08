Shilpa Shetty is the real 'Flaming-oh' in a fiery red dress

Shilpa Shetty stepped in to the sets of India's Got Talent on Tuesday in a stunning red ensemble. The actor is an absolute fashionista and her wardrobe collections always manage to put fashion police on immediate alert. Shilpa is currently starring as one of the judges of the Television reality show India's Got Talent, and often snippets of her behind the scene ventures from the sets make their way on her Instagram profile. From having conversations with other fellow judges of the show to showing her OOTD, Shilpa keeps sharing updates from the show's sets.

On Tuesday, Shilpa scooped some time to pose for a quick photoshoot, right before stepping to the sets of the show. A picture of her attire for the day made its way from the photoshoot and right on her Instagram profile and we are smitten at the ensemble, as well as the actor herself. In a fiery red dress, Shilpa made her Instagram family drool like anything.

Shilpa, for the midweek, played muse to the fashion designer Tran Hung and decked up in a stunning ensemble from the designer's wardrobe. She picked a dramatic red dress with off-shoulders and multiple frill details at the sleeves, and below the waist. The midriff-baring dress hugged Shilpa's shape and showed off her curves perfectly. Shilpa matched her attire with classic printed stilettos from the house of Christian Louboutin. Quite aptly Shilpa captioned her pictures with a twist of the word flamingo – she wrote, "Flaming-oh," and added a fire emoticon. Take a look:

Styled by fashion stylist Mohit Rai, Shilpa wore her tresses open in wavy curls with a side part, around her shoulders. Assisted by hairstylist Seema and makeup artist Ajay Shelar, Shilpa opted for a minimal makeup look. In nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of bright red lipstick, Shilpa looked fashion-ready.

