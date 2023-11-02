Shilpa Shetty, Rani Mukerji, Sonam Kapoor and other celebs attended Anil Kapoor's Karwa Chauth bash. Who wore what

The festive season in India means lavish Bollywood parties with a star-studded presence. This Karwa Chauth was no exception as Anil Kapoor hosted a grand Karwa Chauth celebration bash which was graced by the B-town A-listers including Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, Rani Mukerji, Sonam Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Mana Shetty and Geeta Basra and many more. The event was nothing short of a glamorous affair as the celebrities arrived in stunning ethnic outfits that served as fashion inspiration. While some donned exquisite suits, others sported mesmerising sarees. Don't forget to take fashion notes. Scroll down to see who wore what. (Also read: Karwa Chauth 2023: Katrina Kaif to Parineeti Chopra, here's how B-Town celebs celebrated the festival )

Who Wore What at Anil Kapoor's Karwa Chauth Bash

Sonam Kapoor

Shilpa Shetty, Rani Mukerji and other celebs at Anil Kapoor's Karwa Chauth bash(HT Photo/VarinderChawla)

Sonam Kapoor, Bollywood's ultimate fashionista, turned heads as she arrived in a stunning silver saree embellished with intricate floral embroidery on the borders. She wrapped it elegantly around herself, exuding grace. She paired it with a blush pink blouse featuring a round neckline and elbow-length sleeves. She accessorised her look with silver statement earrings and a pearl-studded clutch bag. With her hair down and glam make-up, Sonam looked like an elegant princess.

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kunda

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kunda arrived hand in hand in stunning ethnic ensembles. Shilpa donned a glamorous pink saree adorned with intricate golden embroidery and paired it with a sleeveless v-neck blouse. She completed her glam look with a gold traditional choker necklace, mangalsutra, stacked bangles adorning her wrist and diamond stud earrings. With rosy cheeks, pink lipstick, red bindi, sindur and open curls, she finished off her glam look. On the other hand, Raj Kundra looked dapper in an elegant white kurta pyjama.

Rani Mukherji

Rani Mukherji looked elegant and graceful in a pink kurta set. Her outfit featured intricate hand embroidery all over in golden colour. She paired it with a multi-coloured lahariya dupatta in shades of yellow, pink and red. With pink lipstick, bindi, kohled eyes, mascaraed eyelashes and open hair, she looked stunning.

Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput is a total stunner and she graced the Karwa Chauth event in a mesmerising red saree that is sure to steal hearts. Her saree attire featured a stunning mirrorwork border all over. She draped it elegantly, letting her pallu fall beautifully from her shoulders. She paired it with a sleeveless matching blouse. With a golden potli bag and statement earrings, she accessorised her look. With minimal make-up and open hair, she rounded off her glamorous look.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, the lovely couple, served up ethnic fashion goals as the stylish duo arrived in glamorous outfits. Natasha donned a silver tasselled blouse and paired it with a floral purple skirt featuring a sleek belt at the waist. The matching netted dupatta completed her look. With a white pearl handbag, stacked bangles on her wrist and statement rings, she styled her look. With glam make-up, loose hair and a small silver bindi, she looked beautiful. On the other hand, Varun looked dapper in a white kurta, a brown open jacket, blue denim jeans and a pair of white sneakers.

Anil Kapoor

The host of the event, Anil Kapoor, is a timeless actor who is ageing like a fine wine. He looked elegant and dashing in a shiny white kurta featuring a silver gotta patti bordered neckline, full sleeves and a straight fit. He paired it with a pair of matching pyjamas. With brown shoes, a perfectly groomed beard and his charming smile, the actor looked dapper.

