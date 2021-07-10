Shilpa Shetty sets internet on fire in shimmery bodycon dress with waist cut-out
Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra just set the internet on fire after she shared a picture of herself dressed in a wine-coloured bodycon ensemble. Shilpa, who is currently appearing as a judge on Super Dancer Chapter 4, struck a pose in the one-shoulder, thigh-slit dress with waist cut-out detail, looking like a shimmering diva.
Shilpa shared the picture on Instagram today. The Hungama 2 actor looked jaw-droppingly sexy wearing the shimmery dress. It is from the shelves of the designer label, Neetu Rohra.
She captioned the photo, “Ready Shetty Go! #SuperDancerChapter4 #NachpanKaTyohaar #lookoftheday #OOTD #gratitude #blessed.” It was clicked on the sets of the dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4.
The dress featured a one-shoulder neckline and was adorned with intricate sequinned patterns all over. The full-sleeved midi ensemble featured a risqué cut-out on the waist that flaunted the diva’s enviable curves and toned midriff. The thigh-high slit took things up by a notch.
Shilpa wore the ensemble with a layered and dainty pearl-adorned necklace. She teamed it with a matching bracelet and rings. The minimal accessories allowed the sequinned attire to be the star of the shoot. She completed the look with peep-toe gold embellished pumps.
Shilpa left her locks open in a side parting with the attire. She styled them in soft curls. She chose subtle purple smoky eye shadow, bold kohl-adorned eyes and eyeliner on the lids, well-defined eyebrows, nude pink lip shade, beaming highlighter on the face, and a hint of blush on the cheeks for her make-up.
The actor’s photo was an instant hit online and garnered more than 60,000 likes within a few minutes of posting it. Shilpa’s sister, Shamita Shetty, also loved the post and dropped a heart in the comments section.
Shilpa will be next seen in Hungama 2, which will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on July 23. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film also stars Pranitha Subhash, Paresh Rawal, Ashutosh Rana, Manoj Joshi, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever and Tiku Talsania in pivotal roles.