Chura Ke Dil Mera: Shilpa Shetty stuns in bold black crop top, 18k gold pants

Setting the mercury soaring with her sexy moves, Shilpa Shetty Kundra grooved to Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0 as she gears up for her Bollywood comeback with Hungama 2. At her upcoming film’s promotions, Shilpa not only set the floor on fire by her killer moves on the remixed version of the hit ‘90s track but also laid fashion goals with right amount of snazz in a bold black crop top and a pair of gold sequin trousers that flattered her shape.

Taking to her social media handle, Shilpa shared pictures and a video that gave fans a glimpse of her glamorous look at the promotions. They featured the Bollywood diva donning a cut sleeves black crop top that came with tie-up detail at the back and was teamed with a pair of high-waist flared pants that sported luxury liquid gold sequin all over.

The embellished trousers won’t be around for long but are a must-have statement for all of the season. Completing her look with a pair of pointed toes bling heels from Christian Louboutin, Shilpa accessorised her look with finger rings and a statement neckpiece from Misho and Joolry.

She left her gorgeous luscious tresses open down her back in her signature side-parted soft waves hairstyle. Wearing a dab of pink lip gloss, Shilpa amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows.

Striking sultry poses for the camera, Shilpa captioned the pictures with sass as they read, “Every style has its own conSEQUINS (sic)”, “Take bold decisions. When they don’t work, take ‘gold’ decisions (sic).”

The embellished pants are credited to British/Lebanese fashion designer, Nadine Merabi’s eponymous label that boasts of ready-to-wear luxury womenswear designed in the UK. The gold sequin trousers originally costs £180 that converts to ₹18,523 approximately.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra's gold sequins trousers from Nadine Merabi (nadinemerabi.com)

Shilpa Shetty Kundra was styled by fashion and celebrity stylists Mohit Rai, Shubhi Kumar and Rupangi Sharma.

