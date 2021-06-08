Shilpa Shetty turns 46: 6 looks that prove her love for quirky ethnic ensembles

Ever since she stepped into the film industry, Shilpa Shetty Kundra has carved a niche for herself in more than one area. The actor is an avid fitness enthusiast, an entrepreneur and a fashion icon. However, it is the way she experiments with voguish styles that makes her a game-changer in fashion. Therefore, as the star celebrates her 46th birthday today (June 8), it only makes sense to take a look at her impact-making wardrobe because there is plenty of inspiration at hand.

If one maps Shilpa’s fashion journey, there is a lot to learn. The star believes standout colours are key to inject fresh energy into the wardrobe. From cheery sunshine yellow hues to the royal blue shade, one can find ensembles in several colours in the actor’s collection. Today, we will look at some of her recent outfits that made our jaws hit the floor. Here are six looks by the 46-year-old star that give us a glimpse of her experimental dressing and love for ethnic silhouettes.

SEQUINS GALORE

Sequinned sarees are in vogue right now and no one slays the style better than Shilpa Shetty. Here, she is wearing a gorgeous sequin saree replete with lime and lavender hues. She teamed the six yards with a pink blouse adorned with floral mirror work. She further accessorised the look with a choker and matching bangles, adding more bling. She complemented the look with glowing skin, smoky eyeshadow, pink lip shade and on-point eyebrows.

THE COLOUR-BLOCK SAREE

Is it a saree or a gown? If this was the first question that popped into your mind, you are not alone. Shilpa wore this thigh-high slit pre-draped concept saree for the reality TV show Super Dancer Chapter 4. She made a strong case for concept sarees and colour-blocking fashion in the ensemble.

The six-yards featured a bateau-styled plunging neckline and pleated details. Her modern ensemble was replete with shades of pink, yellow, orange and red.

THE YELLOW SHARARA SET

In this look, Shilpa wore a mustard yellow georgette sharara set by designer Seema Gujral. Replete with mirror work all over, the kurti had a deep sweetheart neckline with a long slit on the front, tassels ties on the back and scalloped hemline. She paired it with wide-legged and high-waisted sharara pants and a scalloped zari dupatta embellished with sequins. She rounded off the ethnic ensemble with statement chandelier-style earrings, a pretty nath and chunky oxidised silver bangles.

THE POLKA SHIBORI ENSEMBLE

Mixing modern elements with her ethnic look, Shilpa wore this green polka shibori one-shoulder cape with gharara for a glamorous photoshoot. The one-shoulder top featured embroidered handiwork on the neckline, which the star matched with her silver bangles. She completed her look with floral earrings, open locks, glittery green eyeshadow and subtle make-up.

THE CO-ORD SKIRT AND BLOUSE SET

Shilpa is wearing a gorgeous yellow-golden bandhani co-ord set in this picture. The actor opted for a crop top that featured an overlapping detail in the front along with mutton-leg sleeves. She teamed the top with a flowy A-line skirt that had a matching print. She wore a pair of gold statement hoop earrings, a couple of rings and a pair of matching strappy heels for accessories. This bohemian look is perfect for a lunch date with friends.

THE VELVET BEAUTY

If there is a word to define Shilpa Shetty’s eccentric style, it would be quirky. In this picture, the actor is wearing a gorgeous blue velvet peplum jacket with flared pants. She perfectly blended contemporary and ethnic vibes.

The top, cinched with a tie-dye print ribbon, featured balloon sleeves and an embellished neckline. The high-waisted pants had pleated flare details that were replete with tie-dye print in white and blue tones. Shilpa wore the ensemble with statement earrings, open tresses and subtle make-up.

So, which look of Shilpa do you like the most?

