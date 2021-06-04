Shilpa Shetty in thigh-slit concept saree is breathtaking in new pic, we are taking notes

Shilpa Shetty Kundra has carved a niche for herself in more than one arena. She is a mother, avid yoga practitioner, a judge on a reality TV show and even an entrepreneur. However, it is her fashion experiments that make our jaws hit the floor every single time. From concept saris to experimental silhouettes, the actor’s sartorial choices have wowed us every time.

Today, Shilpa shared a picture from a photoshoot on Instagram with the caption, “I’m not just one colour...I’m the Rainbow.” She shared an image of herself dressed in a thigh-high slit pre-draped concept saree. She wore it for a shoot of the reality TV show Super Dancer Chapter 4. Shilpa made a strong case for concept sarees and colour-blocking fashion in the ensemble, and we are definitely taking cues from her.

Is it a saree or a gown? If you are also wondering the same, well, you are not alone. Well, Shilpa’s version of draped saree has us hooked. The concept saree featured a bateau-styled plunging neckline and pleated details. Her modern six-yards was replete with the shades of pink, yellow, orange and red. So, if you are planning to wear colour-blocked outfits, here’s your inspiration.

The 45-year-old star’s ensemble had a risqué thigh-grazing slit and a hand-embroidered belt on the torso to bring the look together. The belt was adorned with gold metal flowers, pink beads, opaque green stones, and gold fringes. She paired the dress with hot pink pointed stilettos, statement-making earrings and a bracelet.

The mother-of-two tied her locks in a sleek high ponytail with a few stray strands of her hair sculpting her face. Glowing skin, highlighted cheekbones, sleek eyeliner, nude pink lip shade, shimmery eye shadow and on-fleek eyebrows completed her make-up.

Last month, the actress informed her fans and followers that her family, including Raj Kundra, Samisha, Viaan, her mother and parents-in-law had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

