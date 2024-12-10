Shraddha Kapoor in chic gown poses with Andrew Garfield at Red Sea Film Festival; fans call them ‘Tu Jhooti Main Makda'

Shraddha Kapoor left the internet swooning last night as she walked the red carpet at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The actor wore a regal gown drowned in colourful embellishments by Indian designer Falguni Shane Peacock. She also posed with The Amazing Spider-Man actor Andrew Garfield. Some fans were surprised, while a few had a fun reaction to the moment. A fan called them,'Tu Jhooti Main Makda'. Shraddha Kapoor and Andrew Garfield at Red Sea Film Festival.

Shraddha Kapoor and Andrew Garfield

Video from the Red Sea International Film Festival red carpet shows Shraddha Kapoor and Andrew Garfield posing for the media photocall. The two stars also greeted each other and shook hands. While Shraddha chose a glittering, multi-coloured gown for the red carpet, Andrew chose a classic brown suit and pinstriped white shirt. Let's decode what they wore. '

More about Shraddha's gown

The Falguni Shane Peacock dress is from their Rang Mahal couture collection. It features a strapless design, a deep neckline, a sheer blue embellished short dupatta-style drape placed on one shoulder, an embellished belt cinched under the bust, a long train on the back, and a figure-hugging mermaid silhouette.

The shimmering colourful diamantes inspired by floral elements and nature and embellished all over the gown turn it into a red carpet-worthy ensemble. Shraddha wore it with stilettos.

She ditched all jewels with the outfit, letting it shine independently. With her hair left loose in a centre parting and styled with soft blowout waves, she chose winged eyeliner, smudged smokey eyes, berry lips, feathered brows, and glowing blushed skin for the glam.

What did Andrew Garfield wear?

The Amazing Spider-Man actor chose a simple, tailored brown suit for the Red Sea International Film Festival red carpet. He wore a notch lapel blazer featuring padded shoulders, full-length sleeves, and an open front. He paired it with a white and brown pinstriped shirt, a brown tie, and brown straight-fit pants. Lastly, a rugged beard, black dress shoes, and a backswept hairdo rounded off the look.