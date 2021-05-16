Shraddha Kapoor in 15.5k yellow midi dress is as graceful as it gets

Shraddha Kapoor has lately been making a lot of headlines for her sartorial picks. Nailing boho looks during recent beach vacations to rocking tropical destination wedding traditional outfits, which is very hard to do, and slaying in casual athleisure airport looks, she is doing it all. Moreover, the Half Girlfriend actor has a broad spectrum style sense and she does not always stick to expensive designers. The stunner has been snapped wearing clothes from various price ranges, that is why her fans look up to her style sense and get inspired.

For the shooting of a recent ad campaign, the actor wore a dress that we think is a perfect summer picnic outfit. Shraddha was seen wearing a yellow organza dress. The midi dress featured patterns of floral applique embroidered all over it, which gave it a feminine feel. It also had 3/4 balloon sleeves and a can-can border along with a braided fabric belt that gave it a figure-flaunting silhouette. The sunset yellow dress also had a flowy vibe making it a great pick for summer.

Shraddha styled the dress in a minimal manner and accessorised the look with just a pair of simple hoop earrings. She even kept the glam subtle which featured an on-point eyeliner with rosy cheeks, a little bit of bronzer, a glossy nude lip and lots of highlighter. She completed the ensemble by letting her freshly blow-dried slightly wavy middle-parted hair down. We love the simplicity and elegance of this look.

Coming back to the dress, this delicate piece is by the brand Vidhi Wadhwani and if you want to add it to your collection as well, you will have to spend ₹15,500.

Shraddha Kapoor's dress is worth ₹15,500 (vidhiwadhwani.com)

Let us have a look at some of the other outfits of Shraddha that she has been spotted in lately:

What do you think about her sartorial sense?

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter