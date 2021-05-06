Shraddha Kapoor looks like a summer dream in yellow organza spaghetti wrap dress

Taking inspiration from the habit of working from home, ever since the Covid-19 pandemic struck last year, the fashion industry spilled loose-fitting trousers, bralettes, knitting, flowy dresses and more as the Spring/Summer 2021 trends and delivering the same recently is actor Shraddha Kapoor whose social media handle is filled with easy yet swoon-worthy silhouettes be it in a dreamy and fuss-free cape, or crop tops or high-waist palazzo pants that we can’t wait to add to our summer closet. Before heading to Maldives for an unwinding getaway last month, the diva had shared a slew of pictures from a one of her advertorial shoots.

However, it was her dreamy look in a yellow organza spaghetti wrap dress that had us hooked. Shraddha’s lovely asymmetrical yellow spaghetti wrap dress leaves us smitten enough to take fashion cues from the diva on how to amp up the oomph factor in the sultry summer look with a clean feminine silhouette.

The picture featured the actor donning the yellow strap dress, inspired from the Arab market or the grand bazaar in Istanbul. Made of fluid organza with cotton lining, the ensemble featured a flowing asymmetrical skirt and a wrap bodice.

Shraddha Kapoor in the yellow strap dress(Instagram/bellacasafashion)

It came with ruching all over the bust, adjustable straps and a concealed zipper on the side. Fun, fuss free and versatile, this fit and flare dress is perfect for special occasions.

Shraddha Kapoor in the yellow strap dress(Instagram/bellacasafashion)

Leaving her luscious tresses open in her signature side-parted hairstyle, Shraddha opted for a dewy makeup look that included a dab of baby pink lipstick, highlighted cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows. Striking a candid for the camera, Shraddha looked nothing short of a summer’s dream and the fashion police was on frenzy.

Shraddha Kapoor in the yellow strap dress(Instagram/bellacasafashion)

The yellow spaghetti dress is credited to Indian fashion designer Reby Kumar’s resort wear label, Guapa, that boasts of fuss free feminine clothing which are versatile with styling and plays with colours and silhouettes to make the quintessential destination outfit for girls. The asymmetrical wrap dress originally costs ₹14,900 on the designer website.

Shraddha Kapoor's yellow spaghetti dress from Guapa(guaparesortwear.com)

Shraddha Kapoor was styled by celebrity stylists Namrata Deepak and Saanika Nasta.

