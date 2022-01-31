Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Shraddha Kapoor is 'Pretty in Pink' in cute strappy midi dress for mirror selfies: See here
fashion

Shraddha Kapoor is 'Pretty in Pink' in cute strappy midi dress for mirror selfies: See here

Shraddha Kapoor looks 'Pretty in Pink' wearing a cute strappy midi dress. She wore the ensemble for clicking a bunch of mirror selfies. The star's look is giving us casual styling goals.
Shraddha Kapoor is 'Pretty in Pink' in cute strappy midi dress for mirror selfies: See here
Published on Jan 31, 2022 12:33 PM IST
ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi

Feminine, floral, and sometimes flirty - these three aesthetics define Shraddha Kapoor's wardrobe. The actor's affinity towards wearing casual and trendy ensembles has made her one of the most fashionably relatable celebrities. Moreover, the star never shies away from experimenting. However, it is her everyday fashion choices that are steal-worthy. Proof? Shraddha's latest mirror selfies in a strappy pink dress.

Shraddha's stylist Namrata Deepak took to Instagram to share pictures of Shraddha dressed in a cute pink cotton midi dress. The post features mirror selfies of the Baaghi 3 actor, and it was captioned, "Pretty in Pink [flower emoji]." The ensemble is from the shelves of the fast-fashion label Zara teamed with shoes by Stella McCartney and a bag from Forever 21.

RELATED STORIES

Shraddha posed for the mirror selfie wearing a flirty pink dress in wrinkled fabric. It features a corseted bodice, a square neckline, and barely-there straps.

ALSO READ | Shraddha Kapoor is perfect bridesmaid for best friend's wedding in lavender gown

Additionally, the figure-hugging silhouette accentuating the star's svelte frame elevated the dress's appeal. It is a perfect look for when you want to go out on a late brunch date or walk on the beach on a balmy sunny day.

Shraddha styled the look with a white top handle shoulder bag and strappy white peep-toe sandals. A pair of silver dangling earrings rounded off the star's accessory pick.

Shraddha Kapoor in a cute pink midi dress. 
Top Mobile Deals

In the end, open side-swept locks styled in soft waves, nude lip shade, minimal make-up and glowing skin completed the glam picks.

Strappy midi dresses have become many Bollywood divas' go-to choices for enjoying casual outings. Apart from Shraddha Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Ananya Panday, and more celebs have slayed this look.

Meanwhile, professionally, Shraddha has Chaalbaaz In London in the pipeline. The film is a reboot of the romantic 1989 comedy Chaalbaaz. She will also be seen in an untitled romantic film alongside Ranbir Kapoor. It is scheduled to release on January 26, 2023.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shraddha kapoor
TRENDING TOPICS
Budget Session Live Updates
Economic Survey
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live updates
Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP