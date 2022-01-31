Shraddha Kapoor is 'Pretty in Pink' in cute strappy midi dress for mirror selfies: See here

Feminine, floral, and sometimes flirty - these three aesthetics define Shraddha Kapoor's wardrobe. The actor's affinity towards wearing casual and trendy ensembles has made her one of the most fashionably relatable celebrities. Moreover, the star never shies away from experimenting. However, it is her everyday fashion choices that are steal-worthy. Proof? Shraddha's latest mirror selfies in a strappy pink dress.

Shraddha's stylist Namrata Deepak took to Instagram to share pictures of Shraddha dressed in a cute pink cotton midi dress. The post features mirror selfies of the Baaghi 3 actor, and it was captioned, "Pretty in Pink [flower emoji]." The ensemble is from the shelves of the fast-fashion label Zara teamed with shoes by Stella McCartney and a bag from Forever 21.

Shraddha posed for the mirror selfie wearing a flirty pink dress in wrinkled fabric. It features a corseted bodice, a square neckline, and barely-there straps.

Additionally, the figure-hugging silhouette accentuating the star's svelte frame elevated the dress's appeal. It is a perfect look for when you want to go out on a late brunch date or walk on the beach on a balmy sunny day.

Shraddha styled the look with a white top handle shoulder bag and strappy white peep-toe sandals. A pair of silver dangling earrings rounded off the star's accessory pick.

In the end, open side-swept locks styled in soft waves, nude lip shade, minimal make-up and glowing skin completed the glam picks.

Strappy midi dresses have become many Bollywood divas' go-to choices for enjoying casual outings. Apart from Shraddha Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Ananya Panday, and more celebs have slayed this look.

Meanwhile, professionally, Shraddha has Chaalbaaz In London in the pipeline. The film is a reboot of the romantic 1989 comedy Chaalbaaz. She will also be seen in an untitled romantic film alongside Ranbir Kapoor. It is scheduled to release on January 26, 2023.

