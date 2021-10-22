Loved Shraddha Kapoor's sexy spin to ethnic saree look? Here's what it costs

Ever since Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor painted social media feeds red with love this Thursday, netizens have been gushing over her sizzling saree look and we are no different. Stealing all the colours of the sky, Shraddha packed a contemporary punch to traditional wear in a multi-coloured saree and ethnic fashion lovers could not keep calm.

Taking to her social media handle, Shraddha shared a slew of pictures that are hands down sultry festive fashion inspiration for the coming Karwa Chauth and Diwali nights. The pictures feature the diva donning a pink, yellow, peach, orange and red striped saree.

It combined the aesthetics of handblock printed bandhani with stripes. Crafted in crepe, the saree was teamed with a fiery red strappy blouse that featured a sweetheart neckline to add to the oomph factor while giving a sexy spin to the six yards of elegant ethnic wear.

Accessorising her look with a pair of blue chand balis by Aditi Bhatt and a stack of Audrey bangle with Skinny Ribbon Bangle from The Bohemian by Mitaali Vohra, Shraddha walked barefoot on the terrace as she posed in the backdrop of the sunset.

Twirling back her mid-parted tresses which she left open down her back, Shraddha looked like the human version of a sunset. Wearing a dab of pink lipstick, she amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes, nude pink eyeshadow and filled-in eyebrows.

Striking candid poses for the camera, Shraddha captioned the pictures with heart and sun emojis to let her ensemble to the maximum talking. Needless to say, fans instantly emptied their stash of love in the comments section and we don't blame them.

The saree is credited to Indian fashion brand, Yam, that boasts of creating new and contemporary artworks from traditional techniques of weaving, embroideries, sketching and painting that are print-centric and millennial. The saree originally costs ₹14,000 on the designer website.

Shraddha Kapoor's saree from Yam(yamindia.in)

Shraddha Kapoor was styled by celebrity fashion stylists Namrata Deepak and Saanika Nasta.

