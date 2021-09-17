Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Shraddha Kapoor lays style cues to sizzle at cocktail night in wine belted saree
fashion

Shraddha Kapoor lays style cues to sizzle at cocktail night in wine belted saree

Want to slay at a cocktail night? Take fashion inspiration from Shraddha Kapoor's sultry look in a ₹3.4k wine foil pallu belted saree tunic to make the mercury soar
By Zarafshan Shiraz, Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 17, 2021 08:41 AM IST
Shraddha Kapoor lays style cues to sizzle at cocktail night in wine belted saree(Instagram/shraddhakapoor)

Ahead of revealing their Autumn Festive’21 collection, India's fusion wear brand Indya welcomed Shraddha Kapoor as the face of their label and we can't stop gushing over her glamorous occasion wear, wine foil pallu belted saree tunic. If you have your finger firmly placed on the sartorial pulse with a regular quest for ready-to-wear options for events functions or slay on a cocktail night specifically, take fashion inspiration from Shraddha's recent sultry look to make the mercury soar.

Taking to her social media handle, Shraddha shared a picture that broke the news to fans where she claimed to personify the millennial Indian woman. The picture featured the Bollywood diva donning a fuss-free and chic wine tunic that came with cut sleeves and a deep V-neck to add to the hotness quotient.

RELATED STORIES

The ensemble was designed with an attached pallu that was spruced up with a foil print. Sensuous enough to raise the heat, the look got its finishing touches with a charming golden tie-on belt that held the saree at her waist.

Leaving her wavy tresses open down her shoulders, Shraddha completed her attire with a pair of golden stilettoes. She accessorised her look with rings and bangles from Ritika Sachdeva, a pair of gold jhumkis and a gold choker to ace the royal contemporary look.

Looking bold, modern and independent, Shraddha struck elegant poses for the camera and fans were left swooning.

 

Shraddha Kapoor in wine foil pallu belted saree tunic from Indya (Instagram/shraddhakapoor)

 

The saree is credited to Indian clothing brand, Indya, which boasts of a world of fashion where traditions are fused with modern aesthetics and is infused with an ultra-modern spirit to cater to the women of today while quintessentially dedicated to Indian ethnic wear. The wine foil pallu belted saree tunic originally costs 3,400 on the designer website.

Shraddha Kapoor's wine foil pallu belted saree tunic from Indya (houseofindya.com)

 

Shraddha Kapoor was styled by celebrity fashion stylists Namrata Deepak and Saanika Nasta.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shraddha kapoor belted saree saree cocktail fashion ethnic style trends tunic indya
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

In Pics: Malaika Arora teams black sports bra with playful printed shorts at gym

Nora Fatehi's steamy look in white cut-out dress turns heads in Mumbai, all pics

Priyanka Chopra in Dior leopard sweatshirt aces street style look at JFK

Samantha Akkineni in Banarasi saree serves the perfect wedding look
TRENDING TOPICS
Engineer's Day 2021
Sirajuddin Haqqani
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
KBC 13
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP