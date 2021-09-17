Shraddha Kapoor lays style cues to sizzle at cocktail night in wine belted saree

Ahead of revealing their Autumn Festive’21 collection, India's fusion wear brand Indya welcomed Shraddha Kapoor as the face of their label and we can't stop gushing over her glamorous occasion wear, wine foil pallu belted saree tunic. If you have your finger firmly placed on the sartorial pulse with a regular quest for ready-to-wear options for events functions or slay on a cocktail night specifically, take fashion inspiration from Shraddha's recent sultry look to make the mercury soar.

Taking to her social media handle, Shraddha shared a picture that broke the news to fans where she claimed to personify the millennial Indian woman. The picture featured the Bollywood diva donning a fuss-free and chic wine tunic that came with cut sleeves and a deep V-neck to add to the hotness quotient.

The ensemble was designed with an attached pallu that was spruced up with a foil print. Sensuous enough to raise the heat, the look got its finishing touches with a charming golden tie-on belt that held the saree at her waist.

Leaving her wavy tresses open down her shoulders, Shraddha completed her attire with a pair of golden stilettoes. She accessorised her look with rings and bangles from Ritika Sachdeva, a pair of gold jhumkis and a gold choker to ace the royal contemporary look.

Looking bold, modern and independent, Shraddha struck elegant poses for the camera and fans were left swooning.

Shraddha Kapoor in wine foil pallu belted saree tunic from Indya (Instagram/shraddhakapoor)

The saree is credited to Indian clothing brand, Indya, which boasts of a world of fashion where traditions are fused with modern aesthetics and is infused with an ultra-modern spirit to cater to the women of today while quintessentially dedicated to Indian ethnic wear. The wine foil pallu belted saree tunic originally costs ₹3,400 on the designer website.

Shraddha Kapoor's wine foil pallu belted saree tunic from Indya (houseofindya.com)

Shraddha Kapoor was styled by celebrity fashion stylists Namrata Deepak and Saanika Nasta.

