Shraddha Kapoor looks fresh as a flower in beaded crop top, blush pink cape set

The week has just started and we think we have already found our fashion hero in Shraddha Kapoor whose pictures from a recent advertorial shoot are flooding the Internet while she currently vacations in the Maldives. Before heading out to unwind at the island nation, the Bollywood actor was in Mumbai to shoot for a new campaign and her rosy pictures from the same are now breaking the Internet.

Painting our Tuesday blues, pink Shraddha shed girly vibes and cut an easy silhouette in a dreamy and fuss-free cape set that is too swoon-worthy to not add to our summer closet. The pictures feature Shraddha donning a multicoloured beaded crop top that came with straps and brought together shades of coral, purple, blue and white.

Ensuring that she could dance away a summer afternoon in it, the crop top was teamed with a pair of flowy high-waisted palazzo pants in blush pink colour that flaunted her well-toned waistline to add to the oomph factor. The look was layered with a blush pink lightweight jacket.

Leaving her mid-parted wavy tresses open, Shraddha accessorised her look with a pair of floral earrings embellished with rubies and a statement silver ring. Opting for dewy makeup, Shraddha amplified the glam quotient with a dab of luscious pink lipstick, highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows.

Striking dainty poses for the camera, the actor flashed her million dollar smile and fans hearts were set aflutter. Shraddha completed her attire with a pair of strappy beige heels.

The blush pink cape set is credited to Indian fashion designer Anushree Brahmbhatt’s clothing brand, Label Anushree, that boasts of contemporary Indian wear and easy separates with ‘print on print’ details and hand weaves. Shraddha Kapoor was styled by celebrity stylists Namrata Deepak and Saanika Nasta.

