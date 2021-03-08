Shraddha Kapoor's ethereal golden lehenga is made by masi Padmini Kohlapure

While attending her cousin Priyaank Sharma's wedding with Shaza Morani, Shraddha Kapoor made for the most gorgeous bridesmaid in all her outfits. From lehengas to dresses and everything in between, the actor stole the show with her sartorial picks. She recently took to Instagram to reveal what she wore for the nuptials and we are in absolute awe of it.

Shraddha opted for a custom made lehenga by the homegrown brand PadmaSitaa which was co-founded by her masi Padmini Kohlapure. The golden choli of the set featured a deep V-neckline and was adorned with intricate golden embroidery. While flaunting her toned midriff, the Half Girlfriend actor teamed the choli with a golden lehenga skirt that had similar work on it. The 34-year-old added a pop of blue to the look with her dupatta which had a light blue centre with thick gold borders.

The dupatta also featured scattered embellishments all across. The actor maintained the golden tone even with her accessories as she opted to wear a statement choker with a pair of matching earrings, a couple of chunky gold bangles with a matching ring and a watch. However, Shraddha kept her glam simple and was seen flaunting her signature style which includes slightly kohled eyes with mascara-laden lashes, a little bit of blush along with a nude lipstick and lots of highlighter. She even tied her hair in a ponytail for the nuptials. Shraddha shared the images on Instagram with a couple of emoticons as the caption.

Every outfit that she donned at the wedding was stunning. Her stylist Namrata shared images on social media and we love them all. Check them out:

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor is currently working on her next film which will be directed by Luv Ranjan. The yet-to-be-titled film also stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role.

