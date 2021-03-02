Shraddha Kapoor shows right way to do beach wedding looks in custom made lehenga

Picking outfits for a destination wedding is not that simple, and especially, if the wedding is at a beach. However, Shraddha Kapoor is nailing all her looks at her cousin's wedding that is happening in the Maldives. The Ek Villain actor is currently in the land of beaches and picturesque sunsets along with her family to be a part of the nuptials of her cousin Priyaank Sharma with Shaza Morani.

Shraddha's images from various wedding festivities are surfacing on the internet, however, it was her haldi ceremony outfit that became the talk of the town. For the event, the 33-year-old wore a custom made lehenga by famous designer Rahul Mishra. The sea blue and white lehenga-choli is perfect for a traditional event by the ocean. Her V-neck choli was adorned with 3D floral embellished white flowers. The sheer skirt of the lehenga also had the 3D flowers scattered throughout and had pleat details at the hem.

Shraddha completed the look with a sheer blue dupatta that also featured gathered details at the border. To accessorise her outfit, she carried a matching potli bag that had similar work. She was seen wearing a statement choker at the function. Her glam consisted of subtle eyeshadow which was teamed with kohl, a little bit of blush and a nude lipstick. The actor shared stunning videos of herself twirling in the sand by the water and captioned it, "#ShazaSharmaGayi (sic)."

These are breathtaking, don't you agree?

Priyaank Sharma is the son of actor Padmini Kohlapuri and Shaza is the daughter of famous film producer Karim Morani. Varun Dhawan is a friend of the Morani family and that is why the Kalank actor is among the few Bollywood celebrities present at the destination wedding.

