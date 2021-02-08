Shraddha Kapoor sets bridesmaids outfit goals in ₹60k kurti and skirt set
- For a friend's wedding, Shraddha Kapoor donned a beautiful cream and gold coloured kurti and skirt set that was adorned with intricate embroidery. The actor's attire is the perfect bridesmaid dress and we are bookmarking it.
Shaadi season is here and Bollywood divas are giving us bridesmaids outfit goals. Shraddha Kapoor recently attended the wedding festivities of her friend and well, saying that we loved her looks wouldn't be incorrect. The actor knows how to make every style of outfit her own and look fabulous in it. Be it an ethnic outfit or a risque thigh high-slit quirky velvet gown, Shraddha exudes elegance in everything.
Her latest traditional look that we are talking out impressed her fans too. For the festivities, she wore a cream and gold skirt and kurti set. The sleeveless V-neck kurti was adorned with intricate gold heritage thread work including gota patti. The exquisite thread work was inspired by the palaces of Rajasthan. Shraddha teamed the kurti with a cream-coloured ruffled pleated skirt. To complete the attire, she carried an organza sheer cream-coloured dupatta with it.
For accessories, the Stree actor wore a pair of statement earrings and a chunky ring. She also kept her makeup minimal, following the subtle vibe throughout the ensemble. Her glam featured subtle smokey eyes with blushed cheeks, a light pink lipstick, lots of highlighter and a small black bindi. Shraddha's stylist Namrata shared the images of the actor on social media.
Coming back to the attire, if you also want to look this ethereal at your best friend's wedding and wear this outfit, let us tell you a little more about it. The Krisla Set is from the shelves on the high-end designer Anita Dongre and is worth ₹60,000.
Doesn't she look stunning?
On the work front, Shraddha was last seen in the 2020 film Baaghi 3. She is currently gearing up for her next project which is a yet-to-be-titled film by Luv Ranjan. Shraddha will be seen romancing Ranbir Kapoor in the movie.
