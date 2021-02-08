IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Shraddha Kapoor sets bridesmaids outfit goals in 60k kurti and skirt set
Shraddha Kapoor in <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>60k outfit
Shraddha Kapoor in 60k outfit
fashion

Shraddha Kapoor sets bridesmaids outfit goals in 60k kurti and skirt set

  • For a friend's wedding, Shraddha Kapoor donned a beautiful cream and gold coloured kurti and skirt set that was adorned with intricate embroidery. The actor's attire is the perfect bridesmaid dress and we are bookmarking it.
READ FULL STORY
By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 10:17 AM IST

Shaadi season is here and Bollywood divas are giving us bridesmaids outfit goals. Shraddha Kapoor recently attended the wedding festivities of her friend and well, saying that we loved her looks wouldn't be incorrect. The actor knows how to make every style of outfit her own and look fabulous in it. Be it an ethnic outfit or a risque thigh high-slit quirky velvet gown, Shraddha exudes elegance in everything.

Her latest traditional look that we are talking out impressed her fans too. For the festivities, she wore a cream and gold skirt and kurti set. The sleeveless V-neck kurti was adorned with intricate gold heritage thread work including gota patti. The exquisite thread work was inspired by the palaces of Rajasthan. Shraddha teamed the kurti with a cream-coloured ruffled pleated skirt. To complete the attire, she carried an organza sheer cream-coloured dupatta with it.

For accessories, the Stree actor wore a pair of statement earrings and a chunky ring. She also kept her makeup minimal, following the subtle vibe throughout the ensemble. Her glam featured subtle smokey eyes with blushed cheeks, a light pink lipstick, lots of highlighter and a small black bindi. Shraddha's stylist Namrata shared the images of the actor on social media.

Coming back to the attire, if you also want to look this ethereal at your best friend's wedding and wear this outfit, let us tell you a little more about it. The Krisla Set is from the shelves on the high-end designer Anita Dongre and is worth 60,000.

Shraddha Kapoors outfit is worth ₹60,000.(anitadongre.com)
Shraddha Kapoors outfit is worth ₹60,000.(anitadongre.com)

Doesn't she look stunning?

On the work front, Shraddha was last seen in the 2020 film Baaghi 3. She is currently gearing up for her next project which is a yet-to-be-titled film by Luv Ranjan. Shraddha will be seen romancing Ranbir Kapoor in the movie.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shraddha kapoor fashion ethnic fashion bollywood
app
Close
Shraddha Kapoor in <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>60k outfit
Shraddha Kapoor in 60k outfit
fashion

Shraddha Kapoor sets bridesmaids outfit goals in 60k kurti and skirt set

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 10:17 AM IST
  • For a friend's wedding, Shraddha Kapoor donned a beautiful cream and gold coloured kurti and skirt set that was adorned with intricate embroidery. The actor's attire is the perfect bridesmaid dress and we are bookmarking it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Janhvi Kapoor(Instagram)
Janhvi Kapoor(Instagram)
fashion

Janhvi Kapoor shines bright in metallic silver gown for latest photoshoot

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 09:44 PM IST
Janhvi Kapoor wore a silver metallic gown with a thigh high slit which is a piece by Maison Met the label by designer Mety Choa.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Genelia D’Souza's sensuous draping in gold cocktail gown stuns Riteish Deshmukh(Instagram/geneliad)
Genelia D’Souza's sensuous draping in gold cocktail gown stuns Riteish Deshmukh(Instagram/geneliad)
fashion

Genelia D’Souza's sensuous draping in gold cocktail gown stuns Riteish Deshmukh

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 03:22 PM IST
  • Blending glee and excitement of modern India, Genelia D’Souza recently stunned in an off-shoulder golden cocktail gown and Riteish Deshmukh joined the fan brigade to swoon over her smoking hot look at his mushy best
READ FULL STORY
Close
The actor rocks embellished sporty separates by Namrata Joshipura (Photo: Instagram/SaraAliKhan)
The actor rocks embellished sporty separates by Namrata Joshipura (Photo: Instagram/SaraAliKhan)
fashion

Chic co-ords for Bollywood glamazons

By Manish Mishra
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 02:48 PM IST
Co-ords or the matching coordinates were the key trend in 2020, but going by the pap shots pouring into our inbox, the trend refuses to die down even in 2021
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alia Bhatt in the Maldives with friends(Instagram/aliaabhatt )
Alia Bhatt in the Maldives with friends(Instagram/aliaabhatt )
fashion

Alia Bhatt is the most gorgeous island girl in 17k rainbow striped bikini

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 02:48 PM IST
  • Alia Bhatt is currently vacationing in the Maldives with her friends and she took to her social media to post images of herself in a stunning rainbow striped bandeau bikini.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Katrina Kaif channels her inner mermaid in a Falguni Shane Peacock creation (Photo: Instagram/ThePeacockMagazine)
Katrina Kaif channels her inner mermaid in a Falguni Shane Peacock creation (Photo: Instagram/ThePeacockMagazine)
fashion

Bollywood embraces thigh-high slit

By Manish Mishra
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 02:40 PM IST
In the last fortnight, Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi - opted for edgy thigh-high slit gowns in black
READ FULL STORY
Close
Malaika Arora in monotone lehenga(Instagram/ manekaharisinghani)
Malaika Arora in monotone lehenga(Instagram/ manekaharisinghani)
fashion

Malaika Arora takes traditional clothing up a notch in 2 lakh ruffled lehenga

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 10:46 AM IST
  • Malaika Arora made our jaws touch the floor as the actor stepped out in a monotone ruffled modern lehenga for a recent event. She is the original fashionista, and there is no denying that.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Swara Bhasker(Instagram)
Swara Bhasker(Instagram)
fashion

Swara Bhasker exudes boss lady vibes in Suket Dhir pantsuit

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:51 PM IST
Swara Bhasker, who has been in the midst of several social media feuds (in regards to her views on the farmers protests), recently took to her Instagram to share a few glamourous looks perfect for the winter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gauahar Khan in <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5k dress(Instagram/ gauaharkhan)
Gauahar Khan in 5k dress(Instagram/ gauaharkhan)
fashion

New bride Gauahar Khan shows why well-fitted dresses are a must-have

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 03:40 PM IST
  • Gauahar Khan recently declared her love for a well-fitted dress on social media. The actor shared images of herself wearing a quirky knee-length dress worth 5k teamed with minimal accessories and we are taking notes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Happy Birthday Nora Fatehi(Instagram/norafatehi)
Happy Birthday Nora Fatehi(Instagram/norafatehi)
fashion

Happy birthday Nora Fatehi: Style evolution of the actor over years, in pics

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 01:41 PM IST
  • Nora Fatehi turned 29 today and in order to celebrate her birthday, we are taking a trip down the memory lane and checking out some of her sartorial moments that made headlines.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra in <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>60k top(Instagram/ priyankachopra)
Priyanka Chopra in 60k top(Instagram/ priyankachopra)
fashion

Priyanka Chopra in 60k blouse and lowers shows how to do an all-black look

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 10:08 AM IST
  • For a recent shoot, Priyanka Chopra opted to wear an OTT black silk blouse which she teamed with a matching lower. The Miss World 2000 taught us the correct way to do an all-black look with her ensemble.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ruth Dayan with her husband(AP)
Ruth Dayan with her husband(AP)
fashion

Israeli fashion designer and peace activist, Ruth Dayan dies at 103

AP, Jerusalem
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 09:05 AM IST
  • Founder of the Maskit fashion house, Ruth Dayan breathed her last on Friday. She was known for supporting charitable causes and was an active proponent of peace. Her designs were inspired by the cultural heritage of Jewish immigrants as well as Israel's Arab community.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sunnt Leone(Instagram)
Sunnt Leone(Instagram)
fashion

Sunny Leone raises the temperature in glamourous avatar

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 10:57 AM IST
Sunny Leone recently took to her Instagram to share several glamourous close-ups of herself looking absolutely stunning.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tara Sutaria, Madhuri Dixit, Athiya Shetty(Instagram)
Tara Sutaria, Madhuri Dixit, Athiya Shetty(Instagram)
fashion

Madhuri, Kiara, Samantha, Tara: Bollywood divas stun in Arpita Mehta designs

By Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 08:13 PM IST
Arpita Mehta has not only dressed celebrities including A-listers like Sonam Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Ananya Panday, Kiara Advani, Samantha Prabhu, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Tara Sutaria, Athiya Shetty and Vaani Kapoor, but she is now also releasing a coffee table book, The Mirror.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ananya Panday(Instagram)
Ananya Panday(Instagram)
fashion

Ananya Panday's NastyGal look is all about being 'edgy with a touch of glamour'

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 07:15 PM IST
Celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri recently took to her Instagram handle to share images of Ananya in a white off shoulder mini dress by fashion brand NastyGal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP