Shraddha Kapoor in 8 lakh thigh-slit velvet dress is an absolute stunner

You can never go wrong with a black dress and the latest pictures of Shraddha Kapoor are a testimony to that. The Haider actor recently stepped out in a black velvet gown and made our jaws hit the floor. Not long ago, Sara Ali Khan showed us the right way to include black velvet in our ethnic collection and now Shraddha is proving that it is good for any season.

The images that we are talking about shows the actor in a one-shoulder dress. The gown that had a bodycon torso flaunted her curves. The dress also featured gathered details in the front that opened up into a risque thigh-high slit adding oomph to the ensemble. The gorgeous piece was adorned with a braided leather tassel belt that brought the whole look together.

Similar tassels were present on the slit, on the neck and the arms of the dress giving it a sexy vibe. To accessorise the look, Shraddha sported a pair of black metallic statement earrings and stepped into a carbon-coloured shimmery strappy heels. She maintained a fierce vibe throughout the ensemble.

Even her makeup was on the same lines. It featured black smokey shimmery eyes, mascara laden lashes, a nude lipstick and some highlighter. The 33-year-old left her wavy hair down and we are a fan of this look. Shraddha shared the images on her Instagram account with a black heart as the caption.

If you also love this dress and would like to add it to your collection, we have news for you. The gown is by the brand Aadnevik and is worth ₹7,88,607 (GBP 7,900).

Shraddha Kapoors dress is worth ₹7.8 lakh(aadnevik.com)

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in the 2020 release Baaghi 3 opposite Tiger Shroff. Before that, the actor shared screen space with Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi in Street Dancer 3D.

