Shraddha Kapoor channels ‘power of shunya’ for ‘ultimate spiritual achievement’

Serving fitness inspiration after quite a long time, Baaghi 3 star Shraddha Kapoor pleasantly surprised health freaks with a glimpse of her morning workout. Encouraging fans to focus on health and wellness, the Bollywood actor gave a variation to Swiss Ball exercise this Thursday and we are inspired to “find balance, peace of mind and a state of Shunya”.

Taking to her social media handle, Shraddha shared a picture featuring her in a white cut sleeves top teamed with a pair of onion pink Yoga pants and hair pulled back into a high ponytail to keep her tresses off her face during the rigorous workout session. Folding her hands together to strike a Namaste pose, Shraddha was seen rolled over a circular ball cutout on her back.

With her legs outstretched on the mat, ball centred under her belt line and head rolled back to touch the ground, Shraddha closed her eyes in a meditative pose. “Focusing on health and wellness has been an intrinsic part of my life. It helps me find balance, peace of mind and a state of Shunya (sic),” she shared in the caption.

Shraddha added, “Shunya, as in Zero. And for me, the ultimate spiritual achievement! The state of Shunya is returning to our original state where we are full of positivity, purity and goodness! All smiles and happy! That’s the #PowerOfShunya (sic).”

Benefits:

This exercise helps stretch the pectoral muscles by keeping the ball centered under your thoracic spine. Letting your back sag into the exercise ball while keeping your pelvis in contact with the ball helps in stretching the subscapularis.

Performing this workout three times a week stretches the chest, helps improve posture, stability and balance while also increasing core strength. Did you exercise today?

