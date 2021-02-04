IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Health / Shraddha Kapoor channels ‘power of shunya’ for ‘ultimate spiritual achievement’
Shraddha Kapoor channels ‘power of shunya’ for ‘ultimate spiritual achievement’(Instagram/shraddhakapoor)
Shraddha Kapoor channels ‘power of shunya’ for ‘ultimate spiritual achievement’(Instagram/shraddhakapoor)
health

Shraddha Kapoor channels ‘power of shunya’ for ‘ultimate spiritual achievement’

  • Encouraging fans to focus on health and wellness, Shraddha Kapoor gave a variation to Swiss Ball exercise this Thursday and we are inspired to ‘find balance, peace of mind and a state of Shunya’
READ FULL STORY
By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:58 AM IST

Serving fitness inspiration after quite a long time, Baaghi 3 star Shraddha Kapoor pleasantly surprised health freaks with a glimpse of her morning workout. Encouraging fans to focus on health and wellness, the Bollywood actor gave a variation to Swiss Ball exercise this Thursday and we are inspired to “find balance, peace of mind and a state of Shunya”.

Taking to her social media handle, Shraddha shared a picture featuring her in a white cut sleeves top teamed with a pair of onion pink Yoga pants and hair pulled back into a high ponytail to keep her tresses off her face during the rigorous workout session. Folding her hands together to strike a Namaste pose, Shraddha was seen rolled over a circular ball cutout on her back.

With her legs outstretched on the mat, ball centred under her belt line and head rolled back to touch the ground, Shraddha closed her eyes in a meditative pose. “Focusing on health and wellness has been an intrinsic part of my life. It helps me find balance, peace of mind and a state of Shunya (sic),” she shared in the caption.

Shraddha added, “Shunya, as in Zero. And for me, the ultimate spiritual achievement! The state of Shunya is returning to our original state where we are full of positivity, purity and goodness! All smiles and happy! That’s the #PowerOfShunya (sic).”

Benefits:

This exercise helps stretch the pectoral muscles by keeping the ball centered under your thoracic spine. Letting your back sag into the exercise ball while keeping your pelvis in contact with the ball helps in stretching the subscapularis.

Performing this workout three times a week stretches the chest, helps improve posture, stability and balance while also increasing core strength. Did you exercise today?

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shraddha kapoor baaghi 3 bollywood spirituality spiritual fitness wellness lifestyle exercises workout balance peace posture stability core strength fitness goal workout goal fitness inspiration
app
Close
The findings of the study were published in the journal 'Neuropsychologia'.(Unsplash)
The findings of the study were published in the journal 'Neuropsychologia'.(Unsplash)
health

Here's how pain experienced in everyday life impacts memory

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 11:31 AM IST
A new study has found that higher pain intensity is linked to reductions in working memory ability and increased activity in the ventromedial prefrontal cortex.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shraddha Kapoor channels ‘power of shunya’ for ‘ultimate spiritual achievement’(Instagram/shraddhakapoor)
Shraddha Kapoor channels ‘power of shunya’ for ‘ultimate spiritual achievement’(Instagram/shraddhakapoor)
health

Shraddha Kapoor channels ‘power of shunya’ for ‘ultimate spiritual achievement’

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:58 AM IST
  • Encouraging fans to focus on health and wellness, Shraddha Kapoor gave a variation to Swiss Ball exercise this Thursday and we are inspired to ‘find balance, peace of mind and a state of Shunya’
READ FULL STORY
Close
This international day is a ‘global uniting initiative’ led by the Union of International Cancer Control (UICC). (worldcancerday.org)
This international day is a ‘global uniting initiative’ led by the Union of International Cancer Control (UICC). (worldcancerday.org)
health

World Cancer Day 2021: Check here for history, significance and theme this year

By hindustantimes.com, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 07:16 AM IST
World Cancer Day 2021: Annually observed on February 4, World Cancer Day seeks to raise awareness and reduce the stigma surround the disease that is the second leading cause of deaths globally. Read on to know all about the history, significance and theme this year
READ FULL STORY
Close
Patients like Aachal Gowde (carried by her father Ravindra Kumar) were unable to get proper transport to and from Tata Memorial Hospital during the Covid-19 lockdown. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
Patients like Aachal Gowde (carried by her father Ravindra Kumar) were unable to get proper transport to and from Tata Memorial Hospital during the Covid-19 lockdown. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
mumbai news

World Cancer Day: ‘Delay in diagnosis during lockdown led to late-stage cancer’

By Rupsa Chakraborty, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 09:50 AM IST
The Covid-19 pandemic in March last year left hundreds of cancer patients – both within and those coming from outside the city – without early intervention and timely treatment
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Study analyses hormone seasonality in humans

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:16 PM IST
The delay of pituitary hormones was unexpected, given that hormone circuit delays typically last hours rather than months.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The University of Bristol-led findings published in Developmental Medicine and Child Neurology aims to raise awareness of CVI among parents and teachers to help them identify signs of the condition earlier.(Unsplash)
The University of Bristol-led findings published in Developmental Medicine and Child Neurology aims to raise awareness of CVI among parents and teachers to help them identify signs of the condition earlier.(Unsplash)
health

Study: Brain-related visual problems may affect 1 in 30 primary school children

ANI, Bristol [england]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 06:11 PM IST
A brain-related visual impairment, which until recently was thought to be rare, may affect one in every 30 children according to new research investigating the prevalence of Cerebral Visual Impairment.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The analysis, which is published in Psycho-Oncology, also found that many patients' cognitive function declines after receiving chemotherapy, endocrine therapy, and/or hormone therapy for breast cancer.(Unsplash)
The analysis, which is published in Psycho-Oncology, also found that many patients' cognitive function declines after receiving chemotherapy, endocrine therapy, and/or hormone therapy for breast cancer.(Unsplash)
health

Researchers assess cognitive impairment in patients with breast cancer

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 06:01 PM IST
A recent analysis of published studies estimates that one-quarter of adults with breast cancer have cognitive impairment before starting therapy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Here's how novel coronavirus infection differs from that of SARS virus

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 05:04 PM IST
Compared to the SARS virus, which caused over 750 deaths and more than 8400 known cases of infection during the 2002-03 pandemic, the novel coronavirus has so far infected more than 103 million people across the world, killing over 2.25 million.
READ FULL STORY
Close
World Cancer Day 2021: 3 Yoga asanas to prevent cancer or its recurrence(Twitter/JanePickard9, Instagram/egupta/tarasutaria)
World Cancer Day 2021: 3 Yoga asanas to prevent cancer or its recurrence(Twitter/JanePickard9, Instagram/egupta/tarasutaria)
health

World Cancer Day 2021: 3 Yoga asanas to prevent cancer or its recurrence

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 09:52 AM IST
  • Studies have found that those with the highest levels of physical activity are lesser prone to cancer. On World Cancer Day 2021, here are 3 Yoga asanas with their steps and benefits that may help prevent cancer or its recurrence
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kate Middleton shares kids' inspiring sketches on Children’s Mental Health Week(Instagram/kensingtonroyal)
Kate Middleton shares kids' inspiring sketches on Children’s Mental Health Week(Instagram/kensingtonroyal)
health

Kate Middleton shares kids' inspiring sketches on Children’s Mental Health Week

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 03:03 PM IST
  • On Day 1 of Children’s Mental Health Week, Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton encouraged kids to ‘draw your feelings’ and share them with her which she later displayed on her social media handle | Check pictures and significance inside
READ FULL STORY
Close
Potential antiviral drug identified to fight Covid-19 and future virus outbreaks(Yahoo)
Potential antiviral drug identified to fight Covid-19 and future virus outbreaks(Yahoo)
health

Potential antiviral drug identified to fight Covid-19 and future virus outbreaks

PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 02:07 PM IST
Given that future pandemics can be of animal origin, where animal to human and reverse spread can take place, scientists have discovered a new generation of antivirals that could play a key role in the control and treatment of important viral infections in both humans and animals
READ FULL STORY
Close
Before you drool over that slab of dark chocolate, read what the expert has to say.(Shutterstock)
Before you drool over that slab of dark chocolate, read what the expert has to say.(Shutterstock)
health

Can eating dark chocolate help you lose weight? Let’s find out

By Nikita Bhardwaj | Written by Nikita Bhardwaj | HealthShots
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 01:43 PM IST
The internet is flooded with information on how dark choc can help you lose weight. But here’s what an obesity expert wants you to know about eating dark chocolate for weight loss.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The randomised field trial used small, insecticide-treated, plastic mesh devices called "emanators" to target Aedes aegypti mosquitos in homes in the state of Yucatan in Mexico.(Unsplash)
The randomised field trial used small, insecticide-treated, plastic mesh devices called "emanators" to target Aedes aegypti mosquitos in homes in the state of Yucatan in Mexico.(Unsplash)
health

Trial gives hope for better control of mosquito-borne disease outbreaks

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 01:18 PM IST
An international stud has shown that a new device that targets 'Aedes aegypti' mosquitos could be extremely useful in the fight against mosquito-borne diseases such as Dengue, Chikungunya, and Zika.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Study says recovered Covid-19 patients likely protected for at least six months(File Photo via REUTERS)
Study says recovered Covid-19 patients likely protected for at least six months(File Photo via REUTERS)
health

Study says recovered Covid-19 patients likely protected for at least six months

Reuters
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:18 AM IST
A new research has provided some reassurance that swift cases of reinfection will be rare as scientists find antibodies persisting for long in those infected with Covid-19 previously
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vaani Kapoor nails triceps dip, single leg squat in circuit training workout(Instagram/_vaanikapoor_)
Vaani Kapoor nails triceps dip, single leg squat in circuit training workout(Instagram/_vaanikapoor_)
health

Vaani Kapoor nails triceps dip, single leg squat in circuit training workout

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 07:49 PM IST
  • Watch: Vaani Kapoor's circuit training workout is all about triceps dip, cable butt blaster, single leg squats and more and here are its health benefits which will definitely push aside your exercise procrastination
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP