Shraddha Kapoor's sensual sequin saree and sleeveless blouse will electrify your weekend party closet: See new pic

Sequin sarees have dominated your favourite celebrities' closets for the past few years, and their time seems far from over. The magical six yards have even found their way into our festive and wedding wear collection, and clearly, no one is complaining. Most recently, Shraddha Kapoor, known for embracing elegant style statements, draped herself in a colourful sequin saree and a sleeveless blouse. Her sensual look in the contemporary outfit will electrify your weekend party wardrobe. So, don't forget to take notes.

Shraddha Kapoor's sequin saree is a weekend party pick

Manish Malhotra's sequin sarees have become a classic staple in the fashion industry. Shraddha Kapoor donned a number from the designer's latest collection, Diffuse, to shoot for an advertisement. He even posted a picture of the actor in the six yards on his Instagram page and captioned it, "Sweet, sensual, and spectacular Shraddha Kapoor joins the #Diffuse force in our electrified classic #mymmsaree." The star paired the sequinned number with a sleeveless blouse. Keep scrolling ahead to see her photo. (Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor in black tank top and satin pants pulls off effortless girl-next-door look: See pics and video)

The georgette saree comes replete with multi-hued reflective sequins in black, purple, blue and aubergine shades and broad borders embellished with black and purple beads. Shraddha draped the heavily-decorated six yards in traditional style, letting the pallu fall on her shoulder in a floor-grazing and midriff revealing style.

Lastly, Shraddha completed her traditional yet modern look with a sleeveless black blouse featuring a plunging neckline, broad straps, cropped hem, and a figure-hugging fitting. Keeping in mind the heavy embellishments, she chose statement drop earrings adorned with matching gemstones.

For the glam picks, Shraddha picked centre-parted open tresses, shimmering eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, on-fleek brows, nude pink lip shade, glowing skin, blushed cheeks, sharp contouring, and beaming highlighter.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha Kapoor has Luv Ranjan's upcoming untitled film with Ranbir Kapoor. The film is a romantic comedy and stars Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor, who will be marking his acting debut. It will hit the theatres on the occasion of Holi, 2023.

