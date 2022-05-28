Shraddha Kapoor makes case for the chic little white dress in trendy outfit for new photoshoot: See pics inside

Actor Shraddha Kapoor has a broad sense of style that can't be categorised into one specific category. The Baaghi 3 star always looks well put together, whether attending a red carpet event or a casual date night with her friends. Though she has an extensive collection of ethnic and western looks, her party ensembles always manage to steal hearts on social media. Case in point: Shraddha's latest photoshoot in a white bustier mini dress. The star made a case for little white mini dresses with the look, and we love it.

On Saturday, Shraddha and her stylist Namrata Deepak took to Instagram to post several photos of the star dressed in a little white mini bustier dress. The actor captioned her post, "Why think? Just Pink." Her ensemble is from the shelves of her favourite clothing label Stella McCartney. Scroll ahead to check out Shraddha's photos. (Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor is perfect bridesmaid for best friend's wedding in chic lavender gown: All pics and videos)

Shraddha's ensemble comes in a pristine white shade. The sleeveless dress also features a plunging sweetheart neckline adorned with coral pink lace details, a bustier front, a bodycon silhouette accentuating the star's svelte frame, a mini hem length showing off her long legs, and a slit on the straps.

Shraddha styled the ensemble with minimal accessories and jewellery. The Saaho actor opted for a sleek gold chain with multiple charms, matching earrings, a bracelet, statement rings, and white pointed pumps with high heels to round off the jewellery.

In the end, Shraddha chose open straight blow-dried tresses, coral blue nail paint, subtle smoky eye shadow, light mascara on the lashes, glowing skin, blushed cheeks, beaming highlighter and on-fleek brows to complete the glam picks.

If your party calendar involves a few dinners with your partner or a late-night bash with your friends, Shraddha's look is the right pick for both occasions. You can go the minimal route like Shraddha with simple accessories and makeup. Or you can opt for maximalist vibes with heavy jewellery, a chic updo and bold red lips.

What do you think of Shraddha's ensemble?