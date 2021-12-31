Shraddha Kapoor slays sultry ethnic look in see-through blouse, pink zariya sari

Sarees, especially organza and silk sarees with their luxurious lustre, have been a celebrity-favourite since the past year and Bollywood diva Shraddha Kapoor was seen giving it her own sultry spin this wedding season as she stepped out in a see-through blouse with pink zariya saree. Shraddha was dolled up for a photoshoot and her sexy twist to ethnic fashion left us smitten.

Taking to her social media handle, Shraddha shared two pictures from the ravishing photoshoot which showed her putting her sartorial foot forward and delaying winters single-handedly. The pictures featured the actor donning a pink net blouse that was embroidered with pink thread roses and grey and green thread leafy motifs all over.

Sporting a stylish turtleneck and see-through sleeves to add to the hotness quotient, the pink blouse was teamed with an utterly fabulous sheer pink saree. Made of organza fabric, the saree sported scalloped border and pink thread work embroidery along with silver, brown and pink beads to enhance its rich look.

Leaving her silky tresses open down her back in mid-parted hairstyle, Shraddha accessorised the look with a pair of earrings from Jet Gems and completed her attire with a pair of bling heels. Wearing a dab of pink lipstick, Shraddha amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes, smokey eyeshadow and filled-in eyebrows.

Striking sultry poses for the camera, Shraddha set the Internet on fire and we too can't stop swooning as we take fashion cues from the diva to slay on our next ethnic outing. She simply captioned the pictures with a pink flower and heart emoji.

The saree is credited to Indian fashion designer, Krésha Bajaj's eponymous bridal label that boasts of luxury occasion-wear with intricate and detailed embroidery, bold and fruity fragrance of the pret area, which blends into a soft floral node as one walks into the bridal space. Shraddha kapoor was styled by celebrity fashion stylist Namrata Deepak.

Giving fashion enthusiasts a crash course on styling saree the ultra glam way but with a sexy touch to ethnic wear, Shraddha Kapoor's latest look encourages us to elevate our saree wardrobe asap. What do you think?