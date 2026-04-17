Shruti Haasan looks stunning in a crimson cocktail saree as she poses with a suited Kamal Haasan at INCA Awards 2026
The father and daughter turned heads on the red carpet as they posed in dapper outfits. Here's a closer look at what Shruti Haasan and Kamal Haasan wore.
The 16th edition of the Indian National Cine Academy (INCA) Awards 2026 unfolded on April 16, with Shruti Haasan making a striking appearance. In a heartwarming moment on the red carpet, the actor was seen posing alongside her father, actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan – both delivering equally compelling fashion statements.
Also Read | 'He sends cringe reels’: Shruti Haasan reveals Kamal Haasan’s unseen side and his shared trait with Rajinikanth
The 40-year-old Gabbar Is Back actor looked stunning in a vivid crimson cocktail saree, elevated with delicate gold accents and a richly embellished blouse. Complementing her with equal finesse, her father looked incredibly dapper in a deep brown double-breasted suit paired with tailored trousers, bringing a polished, understated contrast to her vibrant look.
Let’s take a closer look at their ensembles!
Shruti Haasan stuns in a red cocktail saree
Shruti Haasan leaned into classic eveningwear with a striking red cocktail saree for the INCA Awards 2026. The drape featured delicate, evenly spaced gold motifs scattered across the body, lending it a refined shimmer rather than an overpowering shine. What stood out most was the scalloped gold border running along the pallu – intricately embroidered with a lace-like finish – while the neatly pleated pallu itself was draped fluidly over the shoulder.
Her blouse complemented the saree with precision – a sleeveless, deep V-neck design rendered in dense gold embroidery, similar to the lace-like embellishments on the border of the saree. The embroidery extended seamlessly to the back, mirroring the same motifs as the rest of the saree, ensuring visual continuity. The structured cut of the blouse, paired with its heavy embellishment, anchored the fluidity of the saree beautifully.{{/usCountry}}
Her blouse complemented the saree with precision – a sleeveless, deep V-neck design rendered in dense gold embroidery, similar to the lace-like embellishments on the border of the saree. The embroidery extended seamlessly to the back, mirroring the same motifs as the rest of the saree, ensuring visual continuity. The structured cut of the blouse, paired with its heavy embellishment, anchored the fluidity of the saree beautifully.{{/usCountry}}
Shruti kept her styling rooted in traditional elegance – long, straight hair worn loose with a centre parting, a small bindi, and statement gold chandelier jhumkas that echoed the hues and tones of her ensemble. Her makeup was soft yet polished, letting the saree and blouse remain the focal point while the jewellery added just enough drama.
Kamal Haasan’s tailored brown suit
Kamal Haasan kept things classic yet commanding in a deep brown suit that was all about sharp tailoring and subtle impact. The double-breasted jacket, paired with a tonal shirt and tie, created a seamless, monochromatic look. With its muted palette, clean lines and structured fit, the ensemble allowed his daughter’s vibrant saree to take centre stage, while still holding its own with quiet sophistication.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.