Shruti Haasan looks stunning in a crimson cocktail saree as she poses with a suited Kamal Haasan at INCA Awards 2026

The 16th edition of the Indian National Cine Academy (INCA) Awards 2026 unfolded on April 16, with Shruti Haasan making a striking appearance. In a heartwarming moment on the red carpet, the actor was seen posing alongside her father, actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan – both delivering equally compelling fashion statements.

Here's a breakdown of what the stars wore!(AFP)

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The 40-year-old Gabbar Is Back actor looked stunning in a vivid crimson cocktail saree, elevated with delicate gold accents and a richly embellished blouse. Complementing her with equal finesse, her father looked incredibly dapper in a deep brown double-breasted suit paired with tailored trousers, bringing a polished, understated contrast to her vibrant look.

Let’s take a closer look at their ensembles!

Shruti Haasan stuns in a red cocktail saree

Shruti Haasan leaned into classic eveningwear with a striking red cocktail saree for the INCA Awards 2026. The drape featured delicate, evenly spaced gold motifs scattered across the body, lending it a refined shimmer rather than an overpowering shine. What stood out most was the scalloped gold border running along the pallu – intricately embroidered with a lace-like finish – while the neatly pleated pallu itself was draped fluidly over the shoulder.

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{{^usCountry}} Her blouse complemented the saree with precision – a sleeveless, deep V-neck design rendered in dense gold embroidery, similar to the lace-like embellishments on the border of the saree. The embroidery extended seamlessly to the back, mirroring the same motifs as the rest of the saree, ensuring visual continuity. The structured cut of the blouse, paired with its heavy embellishment, anchored the fluidity of the saree beautifully. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Her blouse complemented the saree with precision – a sleeveless, deep V-neck design rendered in dense gold embroidery, similar to the lace-like embellishments on the border of the saree. The embroidery extended seamlessly to the back, mirroring the same motifs as the rest of the saree, ensuring visual continuity. The structured cut of the blouse, paired with its heavy embellishment, anchored the fluidity of the saree beautifully. {{/usCountry}}

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Shruti kept her styling rooted in traditional elegance – long, straight hair worn loose with a centre parting, a small bindi, and statement gold chandelier jhumkas that echoed the hues and tones of her ensemble. Her makeup was soft yet polished, letting the saree and blouse remain the focal point while the jewellery added just enough drama.

Kamal Haasan’s tailored brown suit

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Kamal Haasan kept things classic yet commanding in a deep brown suit that was all about sharp tailoring and subtle impact. The double-breasted jacket, paired with a tonal shirt and tie, created a seamless, monochromatic look. With its muted palette, clean lines and structured fit, the ensemble allowed his daughter’s vibrant saree to take centre stage, while still holding its own with quiet sophistication.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

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