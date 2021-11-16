Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Shruti Haasan's puja look in 44k red lehenga, organza cape sets fans swooning

Shruti Haasan dolls up in a red lehenga with organza cape, worth ₹44k, for a puja ceremony to mark the launch of her upcoming film opposite Nandamuri Balakrishna and with director Gopichandh Malineni and we just can't take our eyes off her ethnic fashion style
Updated on Nov 16, 2021 05:47 PM IST
ByZarafshan Shiraz, Delhi

Flaunting contemporary Indian wear with ‘print on print’ details and hand weaves, South sensation Shruti Haasan left the fashion police impressed and fans swooning over her ethnic look in a red lehenga with organza cape. The diva was dolled up in the red lehenga set for a puja ceremony to mark the launch of her upcoming film opposite Nandamuri Balakrishna and with director Gopichandh Malineni and we just can't take our eyes off her ethnic fashion style.

Taking to her social media handle, the actor shared a slew of pictures that showed her setting the Internet on fire with her killer looks. The pictures featured the Shruti donning a sultry hand embroidered bustier that sported beadwork all over to give it a rich look.

It was teamed with a gathered red lehenga and the attire was layered with a red organza printed cape that too sported beadwork down the shoulders and the back. The floor-length cape came with full sleeves and was cinched at the waist with a blue embroidered cloth belt.

Leaving her luscious tresses open down her back, adorned with red roses, Shruti accessorised her look with a pair of statement peacock jhumkis to ace the ethnic vibe as she struck elegant poses for the camera. Wearing a dab of maroon lipstick, Shruti amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes, black eyeliner streaks, brown eyeshadow and filled-in eyebrows.

The ensemble is credited to Indian fashion designer Anushree Brahmbhatt’s eponymous clothing brand, Label Anushree, that boasts of contemporary clothing with Indian aesthetic and easy separates with ‘print on print’ details and hand weaves. The red lehenga set originally costs 44,000 on the designer website.

 

Shruti Haasan's red lehenga set from Label Anushree (labelanushree.com)

 

Shruti Haasan was styled by celebrity fashion stylists Neerajaa Kona and Manogna Gollapudi.

shruti haasan puja lehenga organza cape nandamuri balakrishna fashion style ethnic wear ethnic fashion
