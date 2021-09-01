Shweta Tiwari dazzles in sequinned crop top and bodycon skirt for new video: Watch

Television hottie and Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant Shweta Tiwari feels beauty begins once we decide to be ourselves. And we agree. The actor took to Instagram on September 1 to post a video of herself transitioning from casual clothes to ethnic wear and finally a glam dress.

Shweta posted the video with the caption, "Beauty begins the moment you decide To be yourself (sic)." She wore three outfits in the video, a full-sleeved top and joggers, a pink embroidered suit set, and an embellished ensemble.

The video begins with Shweta, wearing casual separates, passing the phone to a glam version of herself in the embroidered suit. Then, the scene transitions, and the actor reveals her final look in the embellished coordinated crop top and skirt. We are in love with the last ensemble.

Watch the video here:

Shweta dazzled in a sleeveless crop top, featuring patterned sequin embellishment and a sheer panel on the front, for the video. She flaunted her toned midriff in the cropped blouse.

The actor teamed the top with a draped bodycon skirt. It came adorned with a thigh-baring risqué slit on the front, a floor-grazing length, and a striped sequin design.

Shweta teamed the ensemble with silver strappy embellished peep-toe stilettos, a matching ring and drop earrings. She left her hair hang open on her shoulders and chose smoky eye shadow and bold shimmery make-up for her glam.

This is not the first time that Shweta has impressed netizens with a sequinned ensemble. Her recent hot avatar in a thigh-high slit silver bodycon gown for a steaming photoshoot created quite the waves online and even earned praise from her daughter.

Take a look at the photos here:

Shweta Tiwari is an established star on the small screen and is best known for her role in the popular TV series Kasautii Zindagi Kay. She was last seen in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan opposite Varun Badola.

