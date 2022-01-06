Shweta Tiwari drops fiery pics in beige saree for latest shoot with a strong message, Nikki Tamboli reacts

Actor Shweta Tiwari is burning up the internet after dropping several fiery pictures of herself in a beige saree. The star looks like a vision in the sultry six yards that accentuated her hourglass frame. As soon as the photos made it to social media, they garnered over 1 lakh likes and several comments from netizens, including Nikki Tamboli.

Shweta draped herself in a pre-pleated beige embroidered saree for a recent photoshoot. She posted the photos on social media on Thursday with a strong message that reads, "If you have an opinion about my life, please raise your hand. Now put it over your mouth." The drape is from the label Anjalee And Arjun Kapoor.

See Shweta Tiwari's photos here:

Celebrity stylists Victor Robinson and Sohail Mughal styled Shweta's look for the photoshoot. She chose a beige saree that comes with a pre-pleated skirt in zari fabric with gathered detail on the front, intricate thread embroidery, sequin embellishments and a figure-hugging silhouette.

Shweta Tiwari in a beige pre-pleated saree.

Shweta attached a pleated beige dupatta around her body to form the saree's pallu. It comes decorated with patterned sequinned embellishments. Additionally, the actor draped it in a low hanging style, flaunting her curves.

In the end, Shweta teamed the saree with a sleeveless beige blouse featuring a plunging neckline, floral applique work and beaded adornments. For accessories, Shweta chose a matching choker necklace and rings.

Shweta Tiwari styles the saree with minimal jewels.

Centre-parted open tresses styled in soft curls, winged eyeliner, smoky eyeshadow, nude lip shade, blushed cheeks, sharp contour, kohl-lined eyes, mascara-laden eyelashes, and glowing skin completed the glam picks.

Meanwhile, the post garnered several comments and more than 157k likes within a few hours. Nikki Tamboli wrote, "Sexyyyyyyyyyyyy [fire emojis]." Aastha Gill commented, "Maar hi daaloge."

Take a look:

Comments on Shweta Tiwari's post.

What do you think of this photoshoot?

