Shweta Tiwari is ageing backwards, her pics in a stunning colour-blocked lehenga are proof

- Shweta Tiwari took to Instagram to share stunning pictures of herself wearing a pretty colour-blocked lehenga set. The photos are proof that the star is ageing backwards.
Television hottie Shweta Tiwari is ageing backwards, and her entire Instagram timeline is proof of the same. Apart from captivating her fans with her on-screen performances, the star leaves netizens weak in their knees with her sartorial choices. She can carry any style, from festive-ready traditional lehenga sets to sizzling red-carpet-worthy gowns to off-duty casual jeans and t-shirt looks. Her latest pictures in a colour-blocked lehenga will also make your heart skip a beat.
Shweta took to Instagram on Tuesday to share several pictures on her Instagram page. The clicks are from a photoshoot for which Shweta wore a pretty lehenga set. Her traditional ensemble is the perfect look for this wedding season if you love playing with colours.
Shweta chose a colour blocked lehenga for the shoot. It features a rani pink sleeveless blouse with a midriff-baring hem length and deep U neckline.
The Kasautii Zindagi Kay star paired the blouse with a yellow embroidered lehenga adorned with floral embroidery in different shades and an orange zari dupatta replete in pink-gold gota patti border and floral sequinned patterns.
Shweta accessorised the colour-blocked lehenga set with a jade green and gold vintage beaded necklace and matching drop earrings.
The 41-year-old actor left her curly mane open in a centre parting, and for glam, she chose winged eyeliner, subtle eye shadow, glossy pink lip shade, blushed cheeks, and mascara-laden lashes.
Netizens were also in love with Shweta's look and took to the comments to express the same. One of her friend's re-posted the pictures and wrote that the star was ageing backwards. See some of the reactions:
Earlier, Shweta had posted another ethnic look on her social media page. She wore a bright pink suit set featuring a full sleeve kurta decorated with gold embroidery and front slit. High waist flared pants with an organza dupatta carrying gold lining completed the outfit.
Shweta Tiwari was styled by celebrity fashion stylists Victor Robinson and Sohail Mughal.
