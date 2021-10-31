Shweta Tiwari's nude embellished mini dress for new shoot costs 18k, pics inside

Television beauty Shweta Tiwari's sartorial choices are impeccable. Take a look at the 41-year-old star's Instagram profile, and you will understand what we are talking about. The actor is ageing like a fine wine, and her latest photos prove so too. She recently starred in a photoshoot for which she slipped into a nude embellished bodycon attire and garnered praises from her Instagram family.

Shweta took to Instagram on Saturday to share pictures of herself wearing a crystal-adorned mini dress. The actor is one of the best-dressed celebrities in the television industry and can easily slay any sartorial statement with equal panache. The list of her remarkable style moments is long, and her shimmery voguish gold mini-length attire is another addition to this.

The Kasautii Zindagi Kay star's dress is from the fashion brand Majestic By Japnah. Celebrity stylists Victor Robinson, Sohail Mughal, and Saloni Vora style Shweta's majestic look. Scroll ahead to see all the photos from the shoot and the price of the actor's ensemble.

Shweta chose a gold and silver rhinestones-sequin adorned dress featuring a cropped length, full sleeves and a round neckline. The mesh dress comes with sheer panels intricately placed throughout the attire giving hints of the actor's enviable curves.

The attire's figure-sculpting silhouette added to its charm and also lent an oomph factor. Shweta ditched any accessories with the ensemble, allowing it to be the centre of attention. A pair of clear nude strappy pumps completed the star's look.

If you wish to add Shweta's dress to your closet, we have the price details for you. Called the Rhino Cocktail Nude Short Dress, the ensemble is available on the label's website and is worth ₹18,000.

The Rhino Cocktail Nude Short Dress. (majesticbyjapnah.com)

Shweta teamed the crystal-adorned dress with side-swept, perfectly blow-dried open tresses, glossy nude pink lips, gold smoky eye shadow, blushed cheeks, glowing skin, mascara-laden lashes, and sharp contour.

