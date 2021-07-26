Shweta Tiwari's elegant powder blue suit set in pics with son Reyansh costs less than 5k

Television star Shweta Tiwari has time and again captured the hearts of millions with her sartorial choices. The Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 star has a wide collection of traditional wear and modern silhouettes in her wardrobe, and with each look, she manages to wow us all. However, it is her love for ethnic ensembles that stood out in her latest post. Read on to know the price of her bespoke suit set.

Shweta took to Instagram on Sunday to share pictures of herself spending some quality time with her son Reyansh and reading a book in a cosy corner at her home. She captioned the post, "My Twinkling star."

Shweta posed for the heartwarming photos in a pretty and elegant powder blue suit set. The ensemble is from the shelves of a clothing label called Aachho Jaipur and costs under ₹5k. See the post here:

The powder blue suit set that Shweta wore included an anarkali and straight fit pants. The anarkali featured an angrakha neckline adorned with silver and pink gota patti borders and faux tie detail on the front.

The cuffs of the anarkali were decorated with the same gota borders. The fit and flare silhouette of the anarkali made it a perfect look for the summer.

Shweta Tiwari in a powder blue suit set. (Instagram/@shweta.tiwari)

Shweta paired the cotton suit with straight fit pants and a handpainted organza dupatta replete with pink floral patterns, silver gota work and pink tassels on the borders.

If you wish to add Shweta's ensemble to your wardrobe, we have the details for you. The suit set is available on the label's website for ₹4,599. The attire is a fabulous pick for the festive season, and you can wear it to a day function or your best-friends haldi ceremony.

The Water Blue Organza Handpainted Suit Set (aachho.com)

Shweta accessorised her look by opting for statement jewellery. She chose a pair of vintage silver drop earrings featuring pink patterns.

The mother-of-two left her locks open in a side parting, and for glam, she chose sleek eyeliner, blush pink lip shade, subtle eye shadow, mascara-laden eyelashes and minimal make-up.

What do you think of Shweta's ensemble?

