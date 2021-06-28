Shweta Tiwari asks 'kya kar raha hai' as Arjun Bijlani breaks into impromptu dance on Na Jaane Kyun, watch

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants might have physically returned to India but in their minds they seem to be stillin South Africa. An example of this was exhibited by Arjun Bijlani on Monday. The television actor shared a video with Shweta Tiwari wherein the duo was seen dancing.

In the video, Arjun Bijlani was singing the hit song Na Jaane Kyun from Chhoti Si Baat while he grooved with Shweta Tiwari. As he guided her through the impromptu dance session, a clueless Shweta followed his lead. After a point, Shweta couldn't help but ask Arjun, "Kya kar raha hai tu (what are you doing)," before he ended the dance routine.

Arjun shared the video with the caption, "I have taught her a lot of MY versions of CRAZY .. right shweta … !!" Shweta took to the comments section and said, "Well I think I’m a good student Guruji!!!!" Arjun replied to her comment, "woh toh u r.."





Fans took to the comments section and praise the duo. "I think this is the best I've seen till now," a fan said. "I love Your this Craziness Mr. Bijlani," added another. "You both are really gem.. Greatest Human being ever.. Lots of love," a third fan added.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, hosted by director Rohit Shetty, features Shweta, Arjun, Rahul Vaidya, Divyanka Tripathi, Nikki Tamboli, Varun Sood, Aastha Gill, Vishal Aditya Singh, Anushka Sen, Sana Makbul, Abhinav Shukla and Mahekk Chahal. Promos of the shows have been releasing in recent days.

Also read: Aly Goni shares a special birthday video for Jasmin Bhasin, Natasa Stankovic calls them 'cuties'

While the promos have been teasing the tasks, Rakhi Sawant recently claimed that Arjun had won the adventure reality show. In an interaction with the paparazzi outside her gym last week, Rakhi said, "Sab log aagaye (Everyone's back)? Welcome, welcome everyone. Rahul Vaidya, welcome. Shweta (Tiwari), welcome. Aur kaun tha (Who else)?" When the paparazzi prompted her with names, she added, "Arjun Bijlani. Arjun Bijlani jeet gaya na (Arjun Bijlani won, didn't he)? Haan, wohi jeet gaya (Yes, he won)."