Shweta Tiwari gives a sexy spin to ethnic fashion in 90k powder blue saree
Shweta Tiwari gives a sexy spin to ethnic fashion in 90k powder blue saree

Television hottie Shweta Tiwari oozes oomph with her sultry look in a powder blue tulle saree, embellished with crystals and feathers, which costs a whopping ₹90,000
By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON JUL 20, 2021 09:20 PM IST
Traditional attires at Indian weddings and festivals have been getting a spin during the Covid-19 quarantine, be it a desi but sizzling look in a heavy lehenga or saree and the latest to back our claim is actor Shweta Tiwari who turned heads as she gave a sexy twist to ethnic fashion in a powder blue saree. Raising the bar of style goals a notch higher, the television hottie oozed oomph with her sultry look in the six yards of tulle ensemble that was embellished with crystals and feathers.

Taking to her social media handle, Shweta shared a slew of pictures featuring her at her sartorial best and our jaws dropped in awe as we take fashion cues from the diva to slay at our next traditional outing. The pictures feature Shweta donning the stunning modern design tulle saree that came with hand embroidered crystals, sequins and dangling crystals.

The blouse came with a plunging sweetheart neckline and was detailed with feathers on sleeves and also on the saree’s pallu. Flaunting her dreamy look, Shweta left her silky tresses open down her back in her signature side-parted hairstyle.

She accessorised her look with a statement bracelet, a finger ring and a pair of leaf-pattern earrings from The Jewel Gallery. Wearing a dab of luscious pink lip gloss, Shweta amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed cheeks, smokey-eye makeup and filled-in eyebrows.

Striking elegant poses for the camera, Shweta captioned the pictures, “Saree Sari (sic).” Needless to say, the pictures broke the Internet and instantly grabbed close to 4 lakh likes while still going strong.

The saree is credited to Indian luxury occasion wear brand, Pooja Peshoria, which boasts of ornate ensembles for women with a modern yet timeless aspect, using good quality fabrics and finest embroidery material. The powder blue crystal embellished saree with feathers originally costs 90,000 on the designer website.

Shweta Tiwari's powder blue saree from Pooja Peshoria (poojapeshoria.com)

Shweta Tiwari was styled by celebrity fashion stylists Victor Robinson and Sohail Mughal.

