Shweta Tiwari is ageing backwards, her pics in a stunning colour-blocked lehenga are proof

Shweta Tiwari took to Instagram to share stunning pictures of herself wearing a pretty colour-blocked lehenga set. The photos are proof that the star is ageing backwards.
Published on Nov 17, 2021 11:02 AM IST
ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi

Television hottie Shweta Tiwari is ageing backwards, and her entire Instagram timeline is proof of the same. Apart from captivating her fans with her on-screen performances, the star leaves netizens weak in their knees with her sartorial choices. She can carry any style, from festive-ready traditional lehenga sets to sizzling red-carpet-worthy gowns to off-duty casual jeans and t-shirt looks. Her latest pictures in a colour-blocked lehenga will also make your heart skip a beat.

Shweta took to Instagram on Tuesday to share several pictures on her Instagram page. The clicks are from a photoshoot for which Shweta wore a pretty lehenga set. Her traditional ensemble is the perfect look for this wedding season if you love playing with colours.

Shweta chose a colour blocked lehenga for the shoot. It features a rani pink sleeveless blouse with a midriff-baring hem length and deep U neckline.

The Kasautii Zindagi Kay star paired the blouse with a yellow embroidered lehenga adorned with floral embroidery in different shades and an orange zari dupatta replete in pink-gold gota patti border and floral sequinned patterns.

Take a look at the photos:

Shweta accessorised the colour-blocked lehenga set with a jade green and gold vintage beaded necklace and matching drop earrings.

The 41-year-old actor left her curly mane open in a centre parting, and for glam, she chose winged eyeliner, subtle eye shadow, glossy pink lip shade, blushed cheeks, and mascara-laden lashes.

Netizens were also in love with Shweta's look and took to the comments to express the same. One of her friend's re-posted the pictures and wrote that the star was ageing backwards. See some of the reactions:

 

Shweta Tiwari's friend's post. 
Comments on Shweta Tiwari's post. 

Earlier, Shweta had posted another ethnic look on her social media page. She wore a bright pink suit set featuring a full sleeve kurta decorated with gold embroidery and front slit. High waist flared pants with an organza dupatta carrying gold lining completed the outfit.

See the post here:

Shweta Tiwari was styled by celebrity fashion stylists Victor Robinson and Sohail Mughal.

shweta tiwari
