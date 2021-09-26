Shweta Tiwari is stunning in beautiful beige suit set, fans call her gorgeous

Television actor Shweta Tiwari never ceases to amaze fans with her simple yet classy wardrobe choices. From wearing concept sarees to making a statement in monotone sets to stunning in pretty ethnic looks, Shweta loves experimenting with her style. Her latest pictures in a simple beige suit set are being loved by her fans on social media and have left us swooning too.

Shweta took to Instagram on Saturday to share pictures of herself dressed in the suit set and captioned it with yellow heart emoticons. The ensemble is from the shelves of the clothing label Jhanvi Aakrati, and the actor looked simply beautiful in it.

The suit is a perfect ensemble for the days when you don't want to put in too much effort and still serve a head-turning look. You can take cues from Shweta and wear something similar to attend a low-key puja at home or your best friend's Haldi ceremony. Scroll ahead to see Shweta's pictures and how she styled the ensemble.

ALSO READ: Shweta Tiwari turns heads in blue thigh-slit gown for Khatron Ke Khiladi finale

Shweta chose a simple beige coloured suit set for the at-home shoot. It featured a plunging round neckline kurta with quarter length sleeves, gold and white gotta patti piping, and bell sleeves adorned with similar piping.

The actor wore the kurta with pants and a sheer organza dupatta decorated with scalloped gold borders. She draped the dupatta elegantly on one shoulder. To accessorise the ensemble, Shweta chose heavy gold jhumkas and tied her locks on a sleek low ponytail.

A dark mauve lip shade, mascara-laden lashes, blushed cheeks, glowing skin, sharp contour, and sleek eyeliner rounded off Shweta's glam.

After Shweta shared the photos, her fans filled the comments section praising the star. One user called her, “Gorgeous.” Take a look at some of the comments:

Comments on Shweta Tiwari's post.

Shweta Tiwari is an established star on the small screen and is best known for her role in the popular TV series Kasautii Zindagi Kay. She was last seen in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan opposite Varun Badola.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON