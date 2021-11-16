Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sidharth Malhotra lays date night fashion cues for men and turns the ultimate slayer as he gives formal pantsuit a casual twist by teaming it with an oversized, hand-painted ‘dreamer’ T-shirt and minimalist sneakers | Check sultry pictures inside
Sidharth Malhotra looks ‘50% savage 50% sweetheart’ in blue pantsuit(Instagram/sidmalhotra/shubhi.kumar)
Updated on Nov 16, 2021 04:04 PM IST
ByZarafshan Shiraz, Delhi

If there is on ensemble that screams sophistication for menswear, it has to be a made-to-measure pantsuit and Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra was seen looking “50% savage, 50% sweetheart” in the same. Turning the ultimate slayer, Sid gave formal pantsuit a casual twist by teaming it with an oversized, hand-painted ‘dreamer’ T-shirt and a pair of minimalist sneakers and men can't help but bookmark this style to break the monotony of menswear fashion.

Taking to his social media handle, the handsome hunk shared a slew of pictures from his latest photoshoot which showed him putting his sartorial foot forward. The pictures featured the actor donning a half sleeves round neck T-shirt that came in white base and oversized silhouette.

Made of cotton, the tee sported water based screen-print and rubberized, hand-painted 'Dreamer' graphic print in multicolours on the front that read, “DREAMER- Scratch that- DO-ER- Building Wings” while the back graphic read, “BRB- Leave me to my own devices”.

Unisex, oversized and comfort fit, the T-shirt was layered with a blue fitted jacket which was made of high-quality fabrics, European tailoring and exuded infinite style. It was teamed with a pair of blue pants and Sidharth completed the semi-formal attire with a pair of Christian Louboutin sneakers.

RELATED STORIES

He accessorised his look with a pair of sunglasses from global luxury group, Kering and a wristwatch from Alexander Watch brand. Striking candid poses for the camera, Sid captioned the pictures, “50% Savage 50% Sweetheart You choose (sic)” and punctuated it with a wink emoji.

The pantsuit is credited to bespoke luxury menswear clothing brand, Herringbone & Sui, that boasts of jackets, shirts and trousers which are made from finest fabrics, using the wearer's unique measurements and personalized to reflect his style so that his look at a dinner date or business meeting simply can't go wrong. On the other hand, the T-shirt is credited to Huemn and originally costs 3,200 on their designer website.

 

Sidharth Malhotra's T-shirt from Huemn (huemn.in)

 

Sidharth Malhotra was styled by fashion and celebrity stylists Mohit Rai, Shubhi Kumar and Harshita Samdariya.

