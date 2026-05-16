Simone Ashley at 2026 Cannes red carpet is the diamond of the season in vintage Alexander McQueen gown

The 2026 Cannes Film Festival continues to be a platform for global cinematic excellence and high-fashion displays by celebrities from around the world. Simone Ashley also arrived in the French Riviera to attend the 79th edition of the Festival de Cannes.

British actress Simone Ashley arrives for the screening of the film "Karma" at the 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes. (AFP)

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The Bridgerton star walked the red carpet in a vibrant red Alexander McQueen gown. She pulled from the archives to give fashion enthusiasts an ultra-luxe sartorial moment layered with history and impeccable craftsmanship. Let's decode her look:

Simone Ashley wears Alexander McQueen to Cannes

Simone Ashley's red Alexander McQueen gown is a Hitchcock-era red floor-length ensemble. It is from the luxury designer label's Fall 2005 look, which was first worn by Gisele Bündchen at the 2011 Met Gala as a tribute to Alexander McQueen. It was also previously photographed on Cate Blanchett for British Vogue. Meanwhile, a different version of it was displayed by McQueen during the show.

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{{^usCountry}} Fashion page Diet Sabya shared pictures of Simone in the gown and wrote, “The lore is stacked, baby! When your ChatGuPTa says something is ‘layered,’ this is what it means IJBOL.” Meanwhile, she had worn the ensemble to the red carpet premiere of Karma. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fashion page Diet Sabya shared pictures of Simone in the gown and wrote, “The lore is stacked, baby! When your ChatGuPTa says something is ‘layered,’ this is what it means IJBOL.” Meanwhile, she had worn the ensemble to the red carpet premiere of Karma. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Decoding the look {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Decoding the look {{/usCountry}}

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Styled by celebrity stylist Rebecca Corbin Murray, who has worked with artists like Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra, this dress is unapologetically grand. The rich crimson taffeta gown features a strapless silhouette, a mermaid-style pleated skirt that adds character, and a sense of old-school red-carpet drama that suits the Cannes setting perfectly.

The long train at the back, intricate lace design on the skirt, and the sculpted bodice add an old-Hollywood charm to Simone's look. She styled it perfectly with glittering jewels from Chaumet, including a diamond necklace, matching earrings, and cocktail rings. Lastly, stilettos gave the ensemble a finishing touch.

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For her glam and hair, done by Harold James and Stephane Lancien, Simone chose a glossy caramel lip shade, feathered brows, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, smoky eyes, blush-tinted cheeks, glowing highlighter, and a deep brown lip liner. Side-parted, blow-dried wavy locks gave her look a superstar touch.

How did the internet react?

Fans loved Simone's high-fashion red-carpet look. An Instagram user commented, “Lady Bridgerton is here.” Another user wrote, “Diamond of the season.” A fan remarked, “These archival pulls have been exquisite!” Someone else commented, “Goddess. She’s slaying this look! She’s exactly who she thinks she is.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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