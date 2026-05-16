Simone Ashley at 2026 Cannes red carpet is the diamond of the season in vintage Alexander McQueen gown
At the 2026 Cannes Film Festival, Simone Ashley dazzled in a red Alexander McQueen gown, previously worn by Gisele Bündchen and Cate Blanchett.
The 2026 Cannes Film Festival continues to be a platform for global cinematic excellence and high-fashion displays by celebrities from around the world. Simone Ashley also arrived in the French Riviera to attend the 79th edition of the Festival de Cannes.
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The Bridgerton star walked the red carpet in a vibrant red Alexander McQueen gown. She pulled from the archives to give fashion enthusiasts an ultra-luxe sartorial moment layered with history and impeccable craftsmanship. Let's decode her look:
Simone Ashley wears Alexander McQueen to Cannes
Simone Ashley's red Alexander McQueen gown is a Hitchcock-era red floor-length ensemble. It is from the luxury designer label's Fall 2005 look, which was first worn by Gisele Bündchen at the 2011 Met Gala as a tribute to Alexander McQueen. It was also previously photographed on Cate Blanchett for British Vogue. Meanwhile, a different version of it was displayed by McQueen during the show.
Fashion page Diet Sabya shared pictures of Simone in the gown and wrote, “The lore is stacked, baby! When your ChatGuPTa says something is ‘layered,’ this is what it means IJBOL.” Meanwhile, she had worn the ensemble to the red carpet premiere of Karma.{{/usCountry}}
Fashion page Diet Sabya shared pictures of Simone in the gown and wrote, “The lore is stacked, baby! When your ChatGuPTa says something is ‘layered,’ this is what it means IJBOL.” Meanwhile, she had worn the ensemble to the red carpet premiere of Karma.{{/usCountry}}
Decoding the look{{/usCountry}}
Decoding the look{{/usCountry}}
Styled by celebrity stylist Rebecca Corbin Murray, who has worked with artists like Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra, this dress is unapologetically grand. The rich crimson taffeta gown features a strapless silhouette, a mermaid-style pleated skirt that adds character, and a sense of old-school red-carpet drama that suits the Cannes setting perfectly.
The long train at the back, intricate lace design on the skirt, and the sculpted bodice add an old-Hollywood charm to Simone's look. She styled it perfectly with glittering jewels from Chaumet, including a diamond necklace, matching earrings, and cocktail rings. Lastly, stilettos gave the ensemble a finishing touch.
For her glam and hair, done by Harold James and Stephane Lancien, Simone chose a glossy caramel lip shade, feathered brows, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, smoky eyes, blush-tinted cheeks, glowing highlighter, and a deep brown lip liner. Side-parted, blow-dried wavy locks gave her look a superstar touch.
How did the internet react?
Fans loved Simone's high-fashion red-carpet look. An Instagram user commented, “Lady Bridgerton is here.” Another user wrote, “Diamond of the season.” A fan remarked, “These archival pulls have been exquisite!” Someone else commented, “Goddess. She’s slaying this look! She’s exactly who she thinks she is.”
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