Skincare tips you can easily do at home to prepare your skin for festive time

Festive skincare doesn’t mean putting many products on your face at once as this way, you will end up with more skincare woes than before instead, it is a time to rejuvenate your skin and give it the pampering it deserves with the right products and routine. Everyone desires radiant and glowing skin in the festive season but to achieve it, you must follow a thoughtful skincare regime that makes your skin healthy and creates a flawless base for your makeup to sit and a good pre-skincare can make that happen.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Plabita Sharma, Head of Training at The Body Shop India, shared, “With the festive season fast approaching, the majority of us will be taking our skincare game up a notch to become festival ready with clear, radiant and youthful skin. However, skincare goes beyond the products you use. Drinking 8-10 glasses of water to stay hydrated, eating a balanced diet rich in fruits and leafy vegetables and an adequate intake of proteins is crucial when it comes to achieving glowing skin. This will help your skin appear more youthful and reduce fine lines and wrinkles. However, your skincare routine, too, is paramount.”

She advised, “To glow from within, deep cleansing is of utmost importance as it helps your skin rid itself of all the dirt, grime and pollution we are exposed to daily and keep it safe from acne and blackheads. Given that the festive time is often busy with cleaning and decorating our homes, shopping for new clothes, and making (and indulging, of course) in mouthwatering snacks, pampering ourselves by visiting salons may not be possible. At this time, a good sheet mask is always a reliable option. It instantly removes dead skin cells, reduces excess oil and closes the open pores, leaving you with soft and fresh skin.”

She added, “Once you’re done with cleansing, toning and moisturising, it’s time to protect your skin from the harsh rays of the sun. You can opt for multi-use skincare products like moisturisers with SPF for a simple, convenient and effective skincare routine that will bring out your skin’s natural glow.”

Nitin Ghuliani, Brand Manager at Swiss Beauty, recommended, “Those with oily skin can use a gel-based scrub that exfoliates and moisturizes simultaneously. Go for scrubs made with lemon and orange, as they have excellent skincare properties enriched with anti-oxidants and also keep acne issues at bay. If you’re the one who loves to use face masks, clay powder is a great ingredient for you. Add warm water, apply evenly on your face for 15-20 mins and rinse. It deep cleanses the skin and helps unclog the pores by extracting dirt.”

He highlighted, “Ready-to-use clay masks with ingredients like aloe vera, avocado and blueberries are perfect as they give you healthy, youthful, and rejuvenated skin. In fact, people with active acne or blemishes must follow this skincare routine for instant relief during the festive time. If you want hassle-free turnaround, sheet masks come as the best alternative that is handy for back-to-back events. Serum-based, they provide extra shine and hydrate your skin, giving an instant boost.”

Besides, there’s a host of benefits of superfoods that we are not even aware of but some of the simplest ones that we can easily incorporate into our CTM. Dolly Kumar, Cosmetic Engineer and Founder of Skinella, asserted, “Cleansing is an absolute necessity to give your skin a boost with superfood skincare. Use a body exfoliator and face scrub with oats to thoroughly remove the dead skin and other pore-clogging impurities. To revive your skin, you can also use a glow-boosting face mask enriched with seaweed, pistachio, etc.”

She revealed a few DIYs you can make using these underappreciated superfoods in the comfort of your home:

1. Honey and oats – It works as a great exfoliator or a scrub for pre-skincare. You just have to add a Vitamin E capsule for extra radiance.

2. Gram flour and turmeric powder – This age-old remedy works every time. Ensure you don’t fully dry it. Instead, keep it half dry and then massage your face.

3. Essential oils – They will help your skin glow throughout the day. Applying essential oils before makeup will give you a flawless base.

4. Exotic dragon fruit – This exotic fruit has excellent beauty benefits, loaded with Vitamin B3. All you need to do is use the fruit pulp and add a capsule of Vitamin E to it. Apply evenly and leave for 15 minutes before you rinse off.

5. Coffee – When it comes to DIYs, kitchen ingredients always come in handy and are equally effective. Coffee scrub can provide an instant glow and you can use it all over your body as it will leave your skin nourished.