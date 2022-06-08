Snacking for the skin made easy

During the lockdown, our work-life balance took a hit and so did our personal care routines, with days dragging on without much me time. A major beauty trend that picked up steam during the pandemic was beauty snacking, which is a short beauty moment that aims to provide a revitalising break in between the monotonous routine of working from home.

With beauty snacking, you can expect fuss-free beauty and bite-sized moments of self-care to give your mood a lift. Instead of reaching out for a sugary-snack or coffee during the infamous 3pm slump, consider using a face mist in between video meetings, or a quick facial massage with a gua sha tool to energise and awaken your skin.

Try these mood-boosting beauty tricks to help relax and rejuvenate your mind and skin:

(Photo: Getty Images)

Lip Scrub: A must-have beauty product that will help get rid of dry, flaky lips before a big business meeting. It will gently exfoliate your lips to reveal smooth, plump and nourished lips. Just take a small amount of the lip scrub and massage all over your lips well. Wipe off once done, and use a lip sleeping mask like a lip balm.

Hand cream: In between looking after our face, arms and legs, we often ignore our hands, which can turn dry due to the excessive use of hand sanitisers. One can apply a hand cream to moisturise and make their fingers smell nice in the midst of replying to emails.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Beauty stones and spoon: Always keep a gua sha or rolling stones handy in your beauty tote bag. Another alternative is a spoon, preferably a soup spoon, which you can use to gently massage over your skin to drain all the muscles underneath your skin. Start by massaging the spoon from the middle of your face and drag it towards your ears and neck. Repeat this from the forehead to under the chin. Ensure that you spritz your spoon with some rosewater.

Face mists: Always carry a face mist that will refresh your face especially when you need your skin to look fresh. A spray bottle with rose water and a few drops of witch hazel or any other essential oil will help you relax after every use. You can spritz it on your face as many times as you like during the day.

(Photo: Facebook)

Aromatherapy diffusers or candles: The power of essential oils and how efficiently they help relax tight muscles, skin, and hair roots cannot be denied. Schedule a mandatory break by lighting a scented candle or adding a few drops of essential oil to your diffuser or a mix of jasmine oil and chandan for your face to bring out the good vibes.

With inputs from Asha Hariharan, Education Director at Enrich