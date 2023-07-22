Sobhita Dhulipala's classic white shirt and distressed denim jeans serve comfortable elegance. All pics inside

Sobhita Dhulipala may have become a household name with her appearance as the lead in Zoya Akhtar's Made In Heaven. But one cannot ignore the offscreen magic she creates with her wardrobe that offers a masterclass in functional fashion and comfortable elegance. The star has a timeless approach for her off-duty looks, opting for everyday staples and do-it-all silhouettes with an elegant polish. Case in point: Sobhita's latest photoshoot in the classic white shirt and distressed jeans combination.

Sobhita Dhulipala serves comfortable elegance in a new photoshoot

Sobhita Dhulipala shared pictures of herself dressed in a classic white shirt and distressed denim jeans. (Instagram)

Sobhita Dhulipala took to Instagram to share pictures from a new photoshoot with a white heart emoji for the caption. The pictures show Sobhita enjoying a relaxing day during the golden hour. Her white shirt and denim jeans look is all about comfortable elegance elevated with striking accessories and minimal glam. Fans loved Sobhita's post and filled the comments section with praise. One called her "Beauty", and another user wrote, "Goddess." A few other netizens posted heart emojis.

Sobhita Dhulipala's outfit explained

Sobhita Dhulipala's button-down white cotton shirt features a relaxed silhouette, collared neckline, front button closures with a few top ones left open to add a plunging neck detail, full-length sleeves with folded cuffs, and a curved hem. She wore it with light blue-coloured denim jeans featuring a skinny-leg fitting and distressed details.

Sobhita accessorised the classic look with minimal accessories, including rose gold hoop earrings and a sleek bracelet embellished with ruby gems. In the end, Sobhita chose subtle smoky eye shadow, winged eyeliner, kohl-lined eyes, mascara on the lashes, feathered eyebrows, glossy nude lip shade, rouged cheeks, glowing skin, and beaming highlighter for the glam picks. Side-parted open wavy locks gave the finishing touch.

Meanwhile, Sobhita Dhulipala's Made in Heaven, created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, will return for another season. The second instalment will also star Arjun Mathur, Kalki Koechlin, Jim Sarbh, Shashank Arora and Shivani Raghuvanshi.

