Sobhita Dhulipala's denim-on-denim look is all the midweek fashion inspo we need

Sobhita Dhulipala is slaying it in style. The actor knows how to make her fans drool with her outstanding fashionable looks and this time, as well, she did the same. Sobhita’s Instagram profile is replete with snippets from her best-dressed diaries which manage to drop major cues of fashion for us to refer to. From formals to casuals to ethnics, Sobhita can do it all and more. The actor also keeps giving droolworthy twist to her ensembles and making us swoon with her looks. Sobhita believes in blending fashion and comfort together and creating stunning looks. Denim is a classic look which never goes out of style. Sobhita's pictures from one of her recent fashion photoshoots feature the actor in a classic denim on denim look which is perfect for today and every other day.

Sobhita played muse to fashion designer house Ajio and picked a classic look to sport. The actor decked up in a pastel blue formal cotton shirt, and layered her look for the day in an oversized denim jacket with full sleeves. Sobhita added more oomph to her look with a pair of matching denim trousers with straight fit. “Made me fall in love with denim,” wrote Sobhita. Well, she made us fall in love with denim all over again as well. The actor decked up in the ensemble and posed against a blue backdrop for an indoor photoshoot. Check out her pictures here.

Sobhita further accessorised her look for the day in nude stilettos, silver hoop earrings and a sleek silver neck chain. Styled by fashion stylist Priyanka Kapadia Badani, Sobhita wore her tresses into a top bun with a messy look as she posed for the pictures. Assisted by makeup artist Mitesh Rajani, Sobhita picked a no-makeup look to complement his denim ensemble. In nude eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, Sobhita aced the look to perfection.

