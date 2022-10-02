Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Ponniyin Selvan star Sobhita Dhulipala meets the press in monochrome ethnics

fashion
Published on Oct 02, 2022 09:51 AM IST

Sobhita attended the press meet for Ponniyin Selvan in Chennai in a monochrome georgette saree and added more vintage vibes to her look with statement earrings, tinted shades.

ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi

Sobhita Dhulipala is currently basking in the success of her recently-released film Ponniyin Selvan 1. The actor, who shared the screen with a multi-star cast in the film including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Trisha Krishnan, is currently busy with the promotions of the film. The actor played the role of a shy princess in the film. Directed by Mani Ratnam, Ponniyin Selvan opened to great reviews from both critics and audience alike. Sobhita is currently busy with the promotions of the film. The actor is also slaying fashion goals like a pro on her promotion duties. Sobhita's fashion diaries are a proof of her sartorial sense of fashion and they never disappoint. The recent set of pictures are proof that the actor can carry off any look.

ALSO READ: Sobhita Dhulipala looks like a vintage dream in saree for Ponniyin Selvan event

Sobhita, a day back, shared a slew of pictures from her promotion diaries on her Instagram profile. This time, Sobhita ditched the casual and formal attires and instead picked the six yards of grace to attend the press event in Chennai. Sobhita played muse to fashion designer duo Rishi and Vibhuti and picked a monochorme saree to attend the event. Sobhita shared a set of pictures from the event where she can be seen effectively blending style and comfort into the attire. Sobhita's white georgette saree featured a black border and came with minimal embroidery details in black and white resham threads throughout the saree. Sobhita teamed her saree with a sleeveless black blouse with a plunging neckline. “When I got to meet the amazing press in Chennai,” wrote Sobhita in the caption. Take a look at her pictures here:

In sleek white statement earrings, Sobhita further accessorised her look for the day. Sobhita also added tinted shades to her look and gave it an overall vintage vibe. Styled by fashion stylist Eka, Sobhita wore her tresses into a clean bun and decked up in nude eyeshadow, black winged eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick.

Sunday, October 02, 2022
